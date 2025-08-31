Best dehumidifier deals 2025

Dehumidifiers are useful for combatting condensation, damp and mould, especially during the wetter autumn and winter months.

We test and review them throughout the year and our intensive research helps us uncover the best dehumidifiers that work effectively and are quiet to run, from popular brands including Ebac, Meaco and Pro Breeze.

Read on for our picks of the latest dehumidifier deals.

Best dehumidifier deals for September

We check top retailers to find the best deals on dehumidifiers.

We only include offers on dehumidifiers that do well in our lab tests, so if a dehumidifier doesn't meet a decent standard, you won't find it on this list – even if it's been heavily reduced.

*References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Our pick: Puremate PM465 20 Litre

*Average price in the past six months: £183. Cheapest price in the past six months: £170

Type: Refrigerant

52.2 x 34.2 x 24.1cm (HxWxD), 14.3kg

If you're looking to dehumidify a household with four or more people living in it, then this 20-litre refrigerant dehumidifier is just the right size.

It has lots of useful features, including night and laundry modes, a 24-hour timer and an ioniser function that's designed to reduce the amount of airborne dust particles.

Our Puremate PM465 20 Litre dehumidifier review reveals whether it's energy efficient, quiet and excellent at drying the air.

More dehumidifier deals

Meaco MeacoDry ABC 10L

*Average price in the past six months: £139. Cheapest price in the past six months: £110

Type: Refrigerant

44.4 x 30.3 x 26cm (HxWxD), 10.1kg

The MeacoDry ABC 10L has been available for quite a few years now, and it remains a popular model from one of the biggest names in the dehumidifier market.

It has plenty of features, including laundry and night modes, as well as a timer. Keep in mind that if you need a dehumidifier for an unheated space, consider a desiccant model instead.

Is this dehumidifier right for your needs? Find out in our Meaco MeacoDry ABC 10L review.

Meaco Arete One 20L

*Average price in the past six months: £255. Cheapest price in the past six months: £200

Type: Refrigerant

61.8 x 37.1 x 27.4cm (HxWxD), 15.1kg

If you want a larger-capacity dehumidifier but are tight on space, the Arete One 20L could be the ideal choice for you.

The area on the back of the dehumidifier is inset. This means it can be placed out of the way and against a wall, while still working effectively. Most dehumidifiers need to be placed at least 20cm away from walls and furniture to draw air in and work most effectively.

Read our Meaco Arete One 20L review to get our full verdict on this dehumidifier.

Snap it up for less than £200 at AirCon Direct , or visit the retailers below for their latest offers.

Inventor EVA Ion Pro 20L Wi-fi

*Average price in the past six months: £182. Cheapest price in the past six months: £140

Type: Refrigerant

49.2 x 34.8 x 26.7cm (HxWxD), 14.2kg

This large-capacity dehumidifier will suit you if you have a lot of moisture that you need to get rid of fast. For example, if you're dealing with lots of water in the air because of drying laundry indoors.

Now is a good time to buy this dehumidifier as it's only a few pence off the cheapest we've seen it in the past six months.

Read our Inventor EVA Ion Pro 20L Wi-fi dehumidifier review to see if it's effective at clearing moisture in the air.

Meaco DD8L Zambezi

*Average price in the past six months: £252. Cheapest price in the past six months: £216

Type: Dessicant

55 x 36.1 x 21.3cm (HxWxD), 8kg

Described as being 'ideal for homes, garages, boats, and holiday properties', this dehumidifier includes a digital display, a daily run timer, variable humidity settings and a laundry function, providing you plenty of options to adapt how it works to suit your needs.

Its child lock also makes it a good choice if you have little ones at home who like to fiddle with controls.

See our Meaco DD8L Zambezi review for details on how it performed in our tough lab tests.

Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier (DXDH02UK)

*Average price in the past six months: £292. Cheapest price in the past six months: £249

Type: Refrigerant

54.2 x 33.5 x 26.5cm (HxWxD), 14kg

This is a smart dehumidifier, so it syncs with the Duux smartphone app, allowing you to control it remotely. It's a refrigerant model, so it works best to extract water at normal room temperatures.

It has a night mode, so it shouldn't keep you up if you want to run it overnight. Plus, there's a 24-hour timer and wheels to help you move it about easily.

Read our Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier review to find out if it's worth the investment.

Ecoair DD3 Classic MK3

*Average price in the past six months: £320. Cheapest price in the past six months: £295

Type: Dessicant

51.9 x 40.3 x 24cm (HxWxD), 7.36kg

This is a good choice if you want a dehumidifier that works well in both warm and cold spaces, which is something that some refrigerant models can struggle with.

You'll need to lift it if you want to move it around, as it lacks castors, but luckily, it's one of the lighter models we've tested. A laundry mode, 12-hour timer and five target humidity levels give you options for quick-hit or sustained moisture reduction.

Read our Ecoair DD3 Classic MK3 review to find out if it works efficiently.

Dehumidifiers to consider even at full price

As we move into the wetter seasons, it's peak dehumidifier-buying time, and you might find that great deals are hard to come by.

If you’re on a budget, we recommend investing in a model that offers genuinely good value at full price, such as the model below.

Pro Breeze 12L Dehumidifier (‎PB-18-UK)

*Average price in the past six months: £140. Cheapest price in the past six months: £100

Type: Refrigerant

44.5 x 25.5 x 22.3cm (HxWxD), 9.6kg

This Pro Breeze dehumidifier has a humidity indicator in the form of an LED ring on the front of the appliance, so you can easily see if the humidity level in the room is within the desired range.

It weighs just under 10kg, but there’s a carry handle on the top and castors to help make it easier to move around.

Read our Pro Breeze 12L Dehumidifier (‎PB-18-UK) review to see if it's the right model for you.

What size and type of dehumidifier should I buy?

Patrick Gallagher, Which? researcher, says:

Choosing a type

'The type of dehumidifier you choose will depend on the conditions of the space you want to use it in.

'Refrigerant dehumidifiers are typically more energy efficient and work best in normal room temperatures, but will struggle (or not work at all) in rooms below 10°C.

'If you need a dehumidifier for an unheated room, such as a cellar, garage or attic, then you'll want to buy a desiccant model. These are designed in a way that allows them to function more effectively in cold rooms.'

Choosing a size or capacity

'As for the size or capacity of a dehumidifier, this describes how many litres of water it's able to extract from the air each day, and ranges from seven to 40 litres. Which capacity you need depends on the size of the space you want to use it in, how many people are living in the home generating moisture through activities such as cooking, washing and doing laundry, and the extent of the damp problem.

'A seven to 12-litre capacity model will suit a single person living in a small flat, looking to tackle a mild damp problem. Dehumidifiers with a capacity of 14 to 16 litres are suitable if there are more of you creating moisture through activities such as showering, cooking and washing clothes at home, or your damp problem is more severe.

'If you have a lot of moisture you need to get rid of fast, then you'll likely want a model with a large capacity of 18+ litres.'

Get more tips on how to buy the best dehumidifier.

How to recycle old appliances

If you're looking to replace an ageing dehumidifier by shopping the winter sales, make sure you dispose of your old one in a sustainable way.

One option is kerbside collection for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre or hand them over to retailers that have their own recycling schemes.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, read our guide on how to recycle electrical items.