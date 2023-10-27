Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals 2023: what to expect

27/10/2023: Keep an eye on the offers below as we update them in the lead up to Black Friday 2023.

Dyson's Airwrap is one of the most popular styling tools according to search data - even with a price tag of more than £450.

The popular hair multi-styler is rarely reduced, so should we expect it to be discounted during Black Friday sales? While we have yet to see any deals, we've looked at the cheapest places to pick up both a new and second-hand Airwrap so you can save money in the meantime.

You should also keep an eye on this page as we'll be keeping track of Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals.

Will Dyson reduce the Airwrap for Black Friday?

We don't know for sure as Dyson has yet to announce any deals for this year. Since the Airwrap is such a popular item, the discount (if any) is unlikely to be big.

Dyson does a Black Friday event and in the past it's had deals on refurbished Airwraps. It's likely that retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Currys, and John Lewis will also discount their prices on refurbished Airwraps and additional attachments.

Best Dyson Airwrap deals October 2023

We've searched far and wide, but unfortunately we haven't found any reputable retailers with a good discount at the moment.

We're going to keep looking, however, and we'll keep this page updated with any good deals we find.

You can use our tool below to compare prices across several retailers. It will update every day with the latest prices. If you're after a Dyson Airwrap, you can keep checking to see which retailer has the cheapest deal.

If you're looking to buy an Airwrap now, buying second-hand from Cex will save you the most money. We've seen models rated at grade 'B', which means 'good condition' going for up to £200 off.

How much does a Dyson Airwrap typically cost?

A new Airwrap costs an eye-watering £479.99 if you buy directly from Dyson. It's typically the same price from most major retailers as well.

Can I buy a Dyson Airwrap second-hand or refurbished?

You can – it's a great way to save money and be a more sustainable shopper.

You can even buy second-hand directly from Dyson and get a warranty. It sells refurbished models through its Dyson online store . You can expect to get one for around £80 to £100 off, plus they come with accessories.

You can also easily find second-hand Airwraps available at Cex , the second-hand electronics retailer. You can expect to get one for, on average, around £120 cheaper than buying new.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday this year is Friday 24 November, but sales usually take place over the whole weekend and continue until Cyber Monday on 27 November. You can keep track of deals and our full coverage on our Black Friday hub.

