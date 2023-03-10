Best hot cross buns for Easter 2023

Whether you love your hot cross buns slathered in butter, jam or something more exotic – our consumer taste test has uncovered the best buns to buy.

We recruited 75 hot cross bun enthusiasts to blind-taste and rate 10 supermarket hot cross buns, including those from Aldi, Asda, M&S and Morrisons.

Scores ranged from a disappointing 60% to a chart-topping 75%, with some supermarkets showing themselves to be a better bet for a perfectly spiced springtime treat.

Asda and M&S triumphed in our test, while one of the priciest options came in last overall. Read on to find out which supermarket hot cross buns we recommend, why some buns shouldn't go in your toaster, and what you need to know about sugar content.

Tips for living well – get our free Food & Health newsletter: shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy

Best supermarket hot cross buns

Best Buy: Asda 'Extra Special' 4 Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns – 75%

£1.60 per pack (40p per bun)

Asda’s buns excelled in all categories this year, scoring high marks for appearance, aroma, flavour and texture, giving them a well-deserved Best Buy.

Their appearance was rated the best among all other buns with one taster describing them as a ‘lovely golden colour’.

Most of our tasters really liked the flavour. But the texture and moistness of these buns was what really impressed, with both being rated as 'just right' by 79% of our panel.

Available from Asda.

Best Buy: M&S 4 Luxury Hot Cross Buns – 74%

£1.85 per pack (46p per bun)

The aroma, flavour and texture of these buns were scored just as highly as Asda's Best Buy buns, making them a great choice for M&S shoppers this Easter.

Most of our tasters found the sweetness and amount of fruit in the buns spot on, with 77% saying the sweetness was 'just right' and 81% saying the same for the amount of fruit.

They are a tad more expensive than Asda’s hot cross buns, but still a worthy alternative.

Available from Ocado and in-store from M&S.

Best cheap supermarket staples – the budget brands that beat the big ones in our tests, from beans and ketchup to coffee and more

Other high-scoring hot cross buns to look out for

Hot on the heels of our top two are hot cross bun offerings from Morrisons and Co-op, so wherever you live a tasty choice shouldn't be too out of reach.

If price is paramount, consider Iceland and Aldi's hot cross buns (25p and 32p per bun respectively). Both scored 69% so while they weren't perfect, they're still a decent choice.

Morrisons 'The Best' Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns – 73%

£1.59 per pack (40p per bun)

Morrison’s buns also scored very well for their aroma, flavour, and texture, so are a great alternative choice for a sweet treat this Easter, if you've got a Morrison's nearby.

They didn't match up to Asda's buns on appearance, and 65% of tasters found that the sweetness was 'just right' – a rating just a tad lower than our Best Buys.

Fruit content and moistness was also rated as slightly lacking compared to our two top scorers, which is why these buns narrowly missed out on a Best Buy.

Available from Morrisons.

Co-op Irresistible Limited Edition Richly Fruited Hot Cross Buns – 72%

£1.60 (40p per bun)

Co-op's buns scored high marks for aroma, flavour and texture and are worth considering if you’re a Co-op shopper. A respectable 76% of our tasters also scored the moistness of these buns as 'just right', putting them nearly equal to Asda and M&S.

A few of our tasters found that the spice levels weren’t strong enough, while only 64% of tasters thought the amount of fruit was 'just right'. That's around 10% less than our top scorers, which is why these buns fell slightly short of the top spots.

Available from Co-op.

Best strawberry jam – see which supermarket jams beat the brands in our taste test

Best vegan butter alternatives – we reveal which dairy-free butters are best-rated

How Aldi, Tesco, Waitrose and other supermarket buns compare

Iceland 4 Hot Cross Buns – 69% Good scores for aroma and texture, but their flavour and appearance didn't wow our tasters. £1 per pack (25p per bun). Available from Iceland.

Good scores for aroma and texture, but their flavour and appearance didn't wow our tasters. £1 per pack (25p per bun). Available from Aldi Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns – 69% Scored well for aroma and texture, but the strength of spice let these buns down with most tasters scoring it as ‘too weak’. £1.29 per pack (32p per bun). Available from Aldi.

Scored well for aroma and texture, but the strength of spice let these buns down with most tasters scoring it as ‘too weak’. £1.29 per pack (32p per bun). Available from Tesco Finest 4 Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns – 69% Good scores for texture and aroma, but middling scores otherwise. 71% of tasters believed the amount of fruit was ‘just right’. £1.60 per pack (40p per bun). Available from Tesco.

Good scores for texture and aroma, but middling scores otherwise. 71% of tasters believed the amount of fruit was ‘just right’. £1.60 per pack (40p per bun). Available from Lidl Deluxe Luxury Hot Cross Buns – 66% Disappointing appearance. 55% of tasters found the buns to be 'too dry', while 55% of people found the strength of spice flavour to be 'too weak'. £1.39 per pack, (per bun). Available in store from Lidl.

Disappointing appearance. 55% of tasters found the buns to be 'too dry', while 55% of people found the strength of spice flavour to be 'too weak'. £1.39 per pack, (per bun). Available in store from Lidl. Sainsbury's Fruity Hot Cross Buns, Taste the Difference – 64% The flavour of these buns missed the mark for our tasters with 51% believing that the buns were too dry and 56% rating the spice flavours as too weak. £1.50 per pack (38p per bun). Available from Sainsbury’s.

The flavour of these buns missed the mark for our tasters with 51% believing that the buns were too dry and 56% rating the spice flavours as too weak. £1.50 per pack (38p per bun). Available from Waitrose Richly Fruited Hot Cross Buns – 60% These buns were a big disappointment to our tasters, an overwhelming 73% of tasters believed the strength of spice flavour to be 'too weak', while 67% of bun lovers also found them 'too dry'. £1.85 per pack (46p per bun). Available from Waitrose.

Should you toast or grill hot cross buns? Why it’s worth checking before you cook

Your default might be to slice it in half and shove it in the toaster, but some hot cross buns aren't suitable for toasting.

Heavily fruited or flavoured buns (such as cheese or chocolate) are particularly likely to leave your toaster in a sticky mess – or get stuck (a recipe for burned fingers or risky retrieval tactics).

Grilling is generally recommended as the best cooking method, though it's obviously more wasteful energy-wise if you're only doing one or two buns.

Check the packaging for advice, and see our full story on the hidden risks of toasting hot cross buns for more safe toasting tips.

Brilliant breakfast on a budget – see our pick of the best frozen pains au chocolat and the best Italian style ground coffee

How sugary are hot cross buns?

Hot cross buns can be surprisingly sugary, so it's worth bearing this in mind before you pile on the jam.

Levels vary significantly by brand too. Our top two scorers have the highest sugar content at around 20g per bun, whereas lowest scorer Waitrose has almost half the sugar content.

Supermarket Sugar (grams) per bun Asda 20g M&S 19.3g Morrisons 15.3g Co-op 14g Iceland 14.6g Aldi 14g Tesco 16.3g Show full table

If you're a regular hot cross bun eater, opting for a slightly lower scorer will cut sugar levels to a middle ground of around 15g per bun. But bear in mind that all are classed as at least medium for sugar content according to healthy eating guidelines.

Salt content can also be quite high, so going easy on the butter (and not reaching for that second bun) is worthwhile.

How to serve hot cross buns

Typically, hot cross buns are served slathered in butter. What goes on next is often fiercely contested – some like them plain, while others like to add toppings such as jam, marmite or chocolate spread.

You could explore more unusual ideas if you’re feeling daring, or have an excess of buns to use up. Try a hot cross bun buttie with bacon and eggs for breakfast, or serving them as lunchtime sandwiches filled with roasted lamb and mint.

If you prefer a sweet treat, try a French-toast styled hot cross bun served with yoghurt, berries and peanut butter.

Bear in mind extra toppings will add significantly to the already high sugar and salt levels, but as an occasional treat this shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Do hot cross buns contain palm oil?

Yes, most do. But all the hot cross buns we tested use either palm oil or palm fat that is sustainably certified.

Most come in a packaging that includes a piece of card and a plastic film. The card can be recycled at home. The film can sometimes be recycled at your local supermarket, but not all can – it's best to check the packaging for guidance.

How we taste-tested hot cross buns

The buns were assessed in February 2023 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume hot cross buns. We focused on main supermarket own-brand premium options.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each bun was assessed by 75 people.

Half a bun was served either toasted or grilled, according to pack instructions. The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma, and appearance of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which product they were trying. The order they sampled the hot cross buns was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

50% taste

20% aroma

20% appearance

10% texture

These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different hot cross bun attributes.

Prices and availability correct as of 08 March 2023