Best Black Friday air fryer deals, microwave deals, and coffee machine deals 2022

Black Friday air fryer deals

Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer (typical price, £200)

We like: Easy to program, hugely versatile

We don’t like: Takes up a lot of space, slow

This air fryer has an 8-litre capacity and offers one-touch cooking with 11 programs, with the full list including steamer, slow cooker, food warmer and roast.

The Instant Pot Duo comes with a two-tiered air frying basket, a broil/dehydrate tray and a steam rack.

There are also protective pads for lid storage.

Read our Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer review to see what we thought of it after we tested it.

Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 (typical price, £264)

We like: Nine cooking programs, clear lid

We don't like: Bulky and heavy

Like the original model, this version of the Tefal Actifry Genius has two cooking levels but this Genius XL version has a larger capacity, so you can fit up to 1.7kg of food in it.

It has nine preset cooking programs - chips, rolls, breaded snacks, meat and vegetable balls, battered snacks, chicken and desserts - and two '1-Meal-in-1-Go' programs - wok and world cuisine.

The Tefal Actifry Genius XL costs £264 at most retailers, but Amazon currently has it for a decent discount. We've seen it reduced to this price before though, so don't worry if you can't buy it right now.

Read our full TefalActifry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 review to see how well it air fries food.

Tefal Actifry Advance FZ727840 (typical price, £140)

We like: Clear lid, self-stirring paddle

We don't like: No automatic programs

This easy to use, no-frills air fryer can cook up to 1.2kg of food at a time. It has a clear lid, but its most useful feature is the self-stirring paddle, meaning you can set it and leave it without having to fuss around opening and closing the basket repeatedly.

However, you have to manually set temperatures and cooking times, which can be difficult getting used to at first.

The Actifry Advance is currently on sale for £126.99 from Robert Dyas , but we've seen it for cheaper over the last year. At all other major retailers, it's either the same or actually slightly higher than its typical price.

You can read our full Tefal Actifry Advance FZ727840 review to see how well it can cook chips.

Availability of air fryers

Sarah Hiscock, Which? Market Analyst for kitchen appliances says:

'With the cost of living crisis hot on our minds, sales of air fryers have skyrocketed over the last few months as people search to find ways to save energy. This, coupled with air fryers' claimed health benefits, and the influence of social media platforms such as TikTok increasing exposure, has led to wide-scale supply issues.

'Many retailers are struggling to replenish stock to keep up with demand. We understand this can be frustrating, so we are increasing our coverage to test as many models on the market as possible.'

Need help choosing? See our guide to the best air fryers for buying advice.

Black Friday coffee machine deals

Swan Retro SK22110CN (typical price, £110)

We liked: Quiet, simple to clean, great cappuccinos

We didn’t like: Not the lowest price we've ever seen this machine for on Amazon (£61)

This is a retro-styled ground coffee machine available in a range of colours. We’ve been hands-on with the cream version (SK22110CN), but you can also get this machine in blue (SK22110BLN) and green (SK22110GN).

The design is simple, with three buttons and a dial for frothing, as well as a large temperature display in the centre. It comes with a steam wand for making milky drinks.

To see how we got on with this coffee machine, see our Swan Retro SK22110CN review.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy (typical price, £249)

We like: Connects with Alexa, can connect with Lavazza app to personalise coffee

We don't like: Pods are more expensive compared to beans or ground coffee

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy pod coffee machine is the first espresso machine with built-in Alexa technology, enabling you to make coffee by voice command.

You can also use the Lavazza app to adapt the temperature and size of your coffee to suit the preferences of different people.

Amazon currently is currently selling the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy for £110, the lowest price we've seen it on Amazon before.

Read our Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy review for the full picture.

Krups Virtuoso XP442C40 (typical price, £199)

We like: Compact, can take both ground coffee and ESE pods

We don't like: None of the parts are dishwasher safe

This small, but powerful coffee maker weighs just over 3kg, and has a 1-litre water tank at the back.

It can take both ground coffee and compatible pods - making it very versatile. When using grounds, the Virtuoso can only make espresso, but it can automatically make cafe-style drinks using compatible ESE pods.

Unfortunately, unlike making coffee from a pod, each part of the machine needs to be hand-washed manually.

Read our full Krups Virtuoso XP442C40 review to see if it's the right machine for you.

Sage The Bambino Espresso Maker (typical price, £330)

We like: Compact machine, built-in milk frother

We don't like: No presets for anything other than espresso

This compact manual espresso maker has no preset programs. It only makes espressos, but that still gives you enough versatility to make hot drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, flat whites, and Americanos - if you can get to grips with the steam wand.

You'll also need to learn to adjust the steam levels manually, and - since unfortunately, a barista is not included - do your own latte art.

The Bambino has been almost entirely replaced by its more expensive successor: the Bambino Plus, which is also on sale this Black Friday (but notably missing from this list). While we've seen it on sale for cheaper in the past, the original Bambino is currently on sale for £210.

Read our full Sage The Bambino Espresso Maker review, and our Sage Bambino Plus review to see which one is better for you.

Jura ENA 8 15314 (typical price, £799)

We like: Easy to use and can clean itself

We don't like: Might be too big for some kitchens

This impressive looking bean-to-cup machine can automatically squeeze out typical cafe-style drinks with the push of a button. You can even make a coffee from the other room using your smartphone - just don't forget to put a cup under the spout first.

One thing you should know is that it's big: it weighs in at 9.4kg empty, and the water tank is surprisingly small - we've seen machines a third of the weight with larger capacity tanks.

But can it make good coffee? See how well the ENA 8 holds up against our experts in our full Jura ENA 8 15314 review.

Buy it for £649 from AO .

Krups Arabica EA817040 (typical price, £379)

We like: Milk steamer is easy to use, can remember two drink preferences

We don't like: Limited drink functions

This bean-to-cup machine has a variety of grind and temperature options to make espresso. Plus, it can remember your preferences so there's minimal fussing during those groggy mornings.

It weighs 7kg, which seems bulky, but the Arabica quite small compared to similar machines. One thing to know is that the Arabica has a fairly limited drink selection; if you want something like a latte, you're going to have to learn how to use the milk steamer.

The Krups Arabica is on sale across a few different retailers, but currently AO seems to have the best deal.

Read our full Krups Arabica EA817040 review to see how it compares to other bean-to-cup machines.

Siemens EQ700 TP705GB1 (typical price, £999)

We like: Wide range of drink options, easy to use touchscreen panel

We don't like: Takes up a lot of counter space

You can make a wide range of classic coffees with this bean-to-cup coffee machine, including espresso, cappuccino, flat white and ristretto. You can also use the HomeConnect app to access up to 19 more coffee drinks.

Drinks are pre-programmed and automatic, so you it's easy to make your morning brew with just a tap of the touchscreen panel.

This premium machine usually costs £999, but is currently available for around £200 less at Amazon and AO. This is a good price, but also one that we've seen before.

Read our full Siemens EQ700 TP705GB1 review to see how it did in our lab tests.

Our guide to the best coffee machines explains the pros and cons of the three different types of coffee machines.

Black Friday microwave deals

John Lewis JLSMWO09 (typical price, £135)

We like: Good variety of functions and automatic programs

We don't like: Actually setting said programs can be difficult

Operable with a dial and buttons, this 25-litre microwave is usually on the pricey side when compared to similar products. It can cook food quickly at power levels up to 900 watts, with 10 settings at various wattages.

This Black Friday, we've noticed that most of the microwave 'deals' actually cost more than their typical prices. The JLSMWO09 is one of the only decent deals on a microwave that we've found; you can pick it up from John Lewis, where they've marked it down from £135 to £99.

To see what we thought about this microwave, you can read our full JLSMWO09 review.

Read our expert reviews on the best microwaves, and see the findings of our 2022 customer survey on the best microwave brands.

Black Friday milk frother deals

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser (typical price, £99.95)

We like: Easy to use, can also make hot chocolate

We don't like: It can be a bit loud sometimes

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is a separate standalone milk frother that can make foamed milk for coffees and other hot drinks. Additionally, you can make hot chocolate straight in the machine, similar to the drinks served at - as expected - Hotel Chocolat Cafes.

You can use any kind of milk with the Velvetiser, but during our tests we found mixed results. It's also a bit heavier than comparable models.

You can find each colour of the Velvetiser on sale on Amazon.

Read our review on the best milk frothers to find out which machine produces the best froth for each kind of milk.

Which milk frothers make the best hot chocolate? Read the results of our testing on the best milk frothers.

How to recycle your old kitchen appliances

If you're looking to replace some ageing appliances by shopping the Black Friday sales, make sure you dispose of your old items in the correct way.

There are plenty of ways you can offload your unwanted appliances. One option is kerbside collection for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre, or hand them over to retailers that have their own recycling schemes.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, consult our guide on how to recycle electrical items.

