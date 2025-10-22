Best Black Friday Le Creuset deals

What do Waitrose, Farrow & Ball paint, and this French cast iron cookware all have in common? They're all hallmarks of the middle class. We've spotted some deals on this iconic cookware to help you feel fancy on a budget.

Le Creuset was made popular in part by chefs like Julia Child, and it's not uncommon to see many of the iconic cast iron pots or dutch ovens passed down as heirlooms.

While they're coveted, they're not cheap. Luckily, we've spotted some discounts just in time for Black Friday.

Read on to take a look at the best Black Friday bargains on Le Creuset.

We've put some Le Creuset cookware through our rigorous testing. Find out how they compared to other brands in our reviews of the best non-stick pans, or our guide on the best saucepans and saucepan sets.

Best Black Friday Le Creuset cookware deals

We've tested many of these items, but you'll need to read our reviews to see how they held up against other brands.

Le Creuset Toughened Non-stick 3-piece Saucepan Set

*Average price in the last six months: £324.99 | Cheapest price in past six months: £260.46

We like: Non-stick

We don't like: Heavy in weight and price

This set of saucepans comes with three pots and includes lids. They're non-stick, and are oven-safe up to 260°C.

Watch out though; they're not dishwasher-safe.

Are they worth the massive price tag? Find out in our guide on the best saucepan sets.

Le Creuset 3-ply stainless steel non-stick frying pan

*Average price in the last six months: £165.44 | Cheapest price in past six months: £109.99

We like: Induction hob compatible

We don't like: Expensive

This non-stick frying pan is a popular, albeit pricey product that is good on any hobs, and comes in multiple sizes (30cm, 26cm, and 20cm).

It's also dishwasher and oven-safe up to temperatures of 260°C.

How does it compare to other models? Find out in our guide on the best non-stick pans.

Best Black Friday Le Creuset tableware deals

Unfortunately, we haven't spotted any worthwhile deals yet. Watch this space though, as we're hoping to load it up with bargains soon.

Where can I buy cheap Le Creuset?

While you can sometimes get cookware direct from Le Creuset at a discount, it's far more likely to find products on sale from third-party retailers, or from outlet shops.

If you're wondering if a retailer is worth buying from, you can always take a look at our Which? member surveys on the best shops.

We'd also recommend taking a look at Trustpilot reviews on each retailer.

Does Le Creuset do a Black Friday sale?

Yes, they do. They call it 'Colourful Friday', and you can get discounted cookware and tableware direct from Le Creuset.

If you want to learn more about what they have to offer, check out their online store .