Best Black Friday smart home deals 2025: smart lights to robot vacuums

Every year, some of the best Black Friday deals are on smart home tech, making it a great time to upgrade your devices or expand your existing setup.

Smart home devices can make daily life more convenient, enhance your home security and help you save energy.

You can control them by voice using a smart speaker or through an app on your phone, which also means you’ll be able to control them remotely or set schedules for them to turn on or off.

Every year, during the Black Friday sales, some of the biggest discounts are on smart devices, like smart lights, smart plugs, video doorbells, smart thermostats, and more. You can find deals at all the major tech retailers, including Amazon, Currys and AO.

In 2025, the event will take place on 28 November, but we’re expecting to see the best Black Friday deals start appearing from the start of the month. As it approaches, we’ll be keeping an eye out for smart home deals, listing our top picks on this page.

Smart speakers and displays

The first device you should buy when figuring out how to set up a smart home is a smart speaker or display. Luckily, there is always a range of options discounted during the sale.

Using voice commands, you’ll be able to control other smart devices, play music or ask for answers to your burning questions. Some can act as a central hub connecting all your compatible smart tech together too.

If you’ve never had a smart speaker before, you’ll first need to pick an assistant. There are three main voice assistants to choose from: Amazon Echo devices use Alexa, Google’s smart speakers use Gemini, and Apple’s have Siri. Ideally, you’ll want to have the same assistant across the whole house, as they use the same app and work on the same network.

Smart lighting

Smart lights can be controlled using voice commands, an app or through set schedules. Not only are they convenient, but they are also generally more energy-efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs.

Since you can control them remotely, you can also use them to make it look as if someone is home when you're not there by turning them on and off during the evening.

They come in various forms, including lamps, light strips, and bulbs. You can choose coloured lights or simple white ones, at a range of prices. Some connect via a Zigbee mesh network and require a hub (often integrated into other devices like smart speakers), while others connect to your phone solely through Bluetooth. If you’re new to smart lights, starter kits that include everything you need are available, or you can buy individual lights to expand your current setup.

Popular brands to consider include Philips Hue, TP-Link Tapo, Govee, and more.

Smart security systems

Smart security systems will give you peace of mind and protect your home when you’re away.

Smart security cameras and video doorbells will keep an eye on the outside and inside of the property, with motion-triggered recordings when a person is detected in view. When movement is detected, you’ll also receive a notification on your phone, allowing you to check in remotely. Some have lights and alarms to deter intruders. Others will allow you to have conversations through them, thanks to a built-in microphone and speaker. Popular brands to consider are Eufy, TP-Link Tapo, Arlo and Ring.

There are also burglar alarms that can be controlled and monitored through an app on your phone, with a siren that activates when motion is detected. Leading brands to consider include Ring, Yale and SimpliSafe.

Smart plugs

With a smart plug, you can transform almost any electrical into a smart device and control it from your phone or by voice. Use it to turn a lamp on or off remotely, switch off the TV by voice when you go to sleep, or set a schedule for the heater to turn off during the night. Smart plugs are inexpensive and are usually compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, depending on which one you buy. Consider brands like TCP, TP-Link and Calex when shopping for a smart plug.

Smart thermostats

Almost everything around your home can now be controlled remotely, even the heating. A smart thermostat connects to your boiler and comes with an accompanying app that allows you to adjust the temperature in your home from your phone or tablet, set schedules for the heating to come on or off and understand your energy usage better. Some learn your habits and adjust your heating accordingly, others have features like geofencing to turn the heating off when you (and your phone) aren’t in the house.

Before buying, you'll need to understand your current setup and type of boiler. Bestselling brands include Hive, Netatmo and Honeywell.

Robot vacuums

Robot vacuums are becoming more and more popular. No wonder when they do your housework for you, saving you a significant amount of time and effort.

It’ll regularly move around your house, collecting dust and dirt from the floors before returning to its dock to charge.

If you’re hoping to invest in one, you’ll be pleased to know that we often see robot vacuums discounted, especially during online events like Black Friday.

Dyson, Eufy, iRobot and Shark are some of the leading brands to keep an eye out for in the sales.

Mesh wi-fi systems

For your smart home to run smoothly, you'll need a solid internet connection throughout the house.

If you struggle with weak or dead wi-fi spots, a mesh system can help expand and strengthen your network. It takes the signal from your router and bounces it between devices to create a more reliable network.

If you don't want to invest in a whole system, a wi-fi extender is a quick and easy way to give it a boost in one area.

Look for discounts on brands like TP-Link, Netgear and Linksys during the sale.

Smart kitchen appliances

If you have an advanced smart home and want to add smarts to as many devices as you can, there are all sorts of kitchen appliances that use modern technology.

Buy a smart oven to set the temperature from your phone, a smart coffee machine to ask your bedroom Alexa to make you a brew in the morning or a smart fridge to check what food you have at home when you're in the shop.

Tips for shopping

If you’re building a smart home for the first time, consider the level of smarts you would like to have in each space. Some devices, like smart lights and smart speakers, will be worth having in every room. Others you will only need to buy once. Create a list of how you’d like your smart home to look, and set a budget to avoid impulse buys of gadgets you may not actually use.

Shopping for smart tech in November, you’ll notice lots of discounts, but not all of them are going to be good discounts. Watch the price over a couple of weeks, and check the price history where possible using tools like CamelCamelCamel for Amazon deals.

Some brands sell devices in bundles to save you money, which could be useful if you are planning to buy multiple smart devices at once. For example, Amazon may offer an Echo speaker alongside a Philips Hue light, or an Echo smart display with a Ring doorbell.

Keep an eye on this Black Friday smart home deals guide for regular updates on the best discounts we’ve spotted across the web.

