Best outdoor and sports shops revealed

The best shops for outdoor and sporting equipment have been revealed, thanks to new Which? research.

We quizzed thousands of shoppers about buying everything from trainers to trekking equipment, to reveal the best stores for outdoors and sports products - as well as those to avoid.

Here we unveil how different stores compare on measures such as value for money and customer service. We also look at the ways in which the cost of living crisis is affecting how people shop.

Be more money savvy Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Which are the best outdoor and sports shops?

The table below lists the three highest-scoring shops in our survey*. The links take you to the retailer's website.

Retailer Customer score Rohan 88% Very 86% John Lewis 83%

The results are based on an online survey of 10,588 adults - members of the Which? Connect panel and members of the public - who told us about 3,525 experiences of buying outdoor and sports equipment from UK retailers. The survey was conducted in May and June 2022.

To find out how all 26 stores – including Cotswold Outdoor , Mountain Warehouse and Millets – scored, and to discover which are best for value for money, product quality, customer service and returns, see our guide to the best and worst outdoor and sports shops.

Rohan named Which? Recommended Provider

Top of the table is Rohan . It gets five stars for everything except value for money and delivery. It picks up four stars for delivery and three for value for money.

One happy shopper said: 'They always give good service whether online or in a store. They are amazingly helpful in store – they are enthusiastic outdoor people and know their stock, plus have good training. They have also phoned other stores to find products they don't have in my size and arranged to get them. They bring different sizes to you to try on. Compare this to some clothing chains who don't even want to take your money never mind answer questions or look for stock for you because they are too busy chatting to each other.'

Another added: 'Although Rohan outdoor clothing is more expensive than other retailers, the quality and fit of everything I have bought from them has been so much better than other well-known brands.'

Rohan is so good we've named it a Which? Recommended Provider. This means that not only is it rated really highly in our survey, it also has terms and conditions that are clear and fair on its website to help customers return unwanted or faulty items.

Which outdoor and sports shops are the best value for money?

Very comes in second place in the table, including an impressive five stars for value for money. One shopper said: 'Very is my go-to shop. I love it. Always has what I need at a great price.'

Marks & Spencer , Costco and TK Maxx also achieved five stars for value for money.

John Lewis , which comes third overall, got four stars for value for money. Like Rohan and Very, shoppers love the quality of its products as well as the range and availability.

Are outdoor and sports equipment prices going up?

Six in 10 shoppers buying outdoor and sports equipment in the six months to the end of September 2022 noticed prices going up – and around one in five said prices had gone up 'a lot'*.

So what, if anything, did outdoor and sports shoppers do as a result of rising prices?

The top answer was buying fewer of these items (34%), followed by comparing prices before buying (26%). Buying cheaper items or those from budget ranges (17%) was another popular option.

*Survey of 2,000 UK adults at the end of September 2022, weighted to be nationally representative.

Which outdoor and sports shops came bottom?

The table below reveals the two retailers that received the lowest customer scores in our survey*. The links take you to the retailer's website.

Retailer Customer Score Evans Cycles 74% Sports Direct 69%

*The results are based on an online survey of 10,588 adults – members of the Which? Connect panel and members of the public – who told us about 3,525 experiences of buying outdoor and sports equipment from UK retailers. The survey was conducted in May and June 2022.

At the bottom of the table is Sports Direct, which gets a poor two stars for staff helpfulness and knowledge as well as aftersales service and returns. Shoppers do like the range and availability of its products though.

One Sports Direct customer said: 'It was fine but shopping in a Sports Direct is an ordeal. Their stores are so messy.' Another said: 'Sports Direct stock many items at their store and generally at very reasonable prices. However their in-store service is very poor and the layout of the store is exceptionally messy.'

Also towards the bottom is Evans Cycles. One Evans Cycles customer said: 'Poor parts choice and service. Slow communication and low level of staff knowledge. Basic service jobs done well and workmanship acceptable.'

To find out how other popular outdoor and sports retailers did in our survey, see our guide to the best and worst outdoor and sports shops.