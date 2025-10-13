Best suitcase and cabin bag deals 2025

You don't have to spend a fortune to get reliable luggage - especially when there are sales.

We've scoured deals at popular retailers to find the best and save you time searching for discounts. Our experts have cross-checked them against prices at other retailers, as well as their previous prices across the past year, to ensure you're getting a decent deal. They might not always be the lowest price we've ever seen, but we think they're fair deals.

Whether you're after a large suitcase that'll last, or a cabin bag to take on board with as much storage space as possible, we've only included brands that real customers rated decently in our most recent surveys to ensure you not only get a cheap bag, but a good one.

Best suitcase and cabin bag deals for October 2025

We asked more than 1,300 Which? members about luggage brands they've owned across five years.

The brands listed here all scored respectably or better, but if you want to see which brands are the top performers, head to our full results for suitcases and cabin bags.

Our pick: Eastpak luggage deals

Survey customer scores: suitcases: 82%; cabin bags: 83%.

Average price paid of those surveyed: suitcases: £129; cabin bags: £83.

Eastpak is a brand that delivered for its customers in both our suitcase and cabin bag surveys. Its large suitcases stood out for their durability, scoring five stars for robust materials, wheels and zips. They were also found to be easy to carry and have lots of good pockets and space for storage.

'Some large and medium suitcases are now around 15% cheaper than their average price over the past year if you buy direct from Eastpak , some smaller cabin bags have 20% off. There are also similar deals on the official Eastpak Amazon store .



Not sure which brand to go for? See the full lists of the best and worst-rated full-sized suitcases and cabin bags.

Tripp luggage deals

Survey customer scores: suitcases: 81%; cabin bags: 78%.

Average price paid of those surveyed: suitcases: £64; cabin bags: £42.

When we surveyed members about their full-sized suitcases, Tripp was the only brand to secure a Which? Recommended Brand endorsement based on our analysis of its scores, as well as its warranty and returns policies. In our survey, it did just as well as Samsonite - a much more expensive brand.

It typically produces hard-shell suitcases, which are very durable, according to the owners we talked to. They were also found to be light, quiet and effortless to wheel around on a variety of surfaces.

Tripp also scored well among the cabin bag brands surveyed - although Osprey and Cabin Max were the very best. Tripp cabin bags have comfortable straps and handles and are easy to carry.

Its suitcases are always reasonably priced and are advertised as regularly being on sale, so don't be swayed by all the listed discounts: it's best to do a bit more research before buying. To find the cheapest deal, compare the prices of suitcases of the same size and material on Tripp's website or Amazon store . Or wait for an extra discount code (we found one on the Tripp website in September 2025 offering 10% off.)

Samsonite luggage deals

Survey customer scores: suitcases: 81%; cabin bags: 83%.

Average price paid of those surveyed: suitcases: £197; cabin bags: £125.

Samsonite is a luxury luggage brand with high prices to match. Customers we surveyed were really pleased with their durability, and their large suitcases were the easiest among the brands we surveyed to wheel across different surfaces.

Discounts are rare, and its iconic aluminium luggage is very expensive. But we've managed to find some discounts on the average price of some products. These are for around 25% off at Fen wick , and there are reductions on a couple of styles at Frasers and Sports Direct .

IT luggage deals

Survey customer scores: suitcases: 75%; cabin bags: 83%.

Average price paid of those surveyed: suitcases: £59; cabin bags: £37.

IT Luggage wasn't among the highest-scoring brands when we surveyed customers about its full-sized suitcases, but it scored a respectable 75%. Owners told us that the suitcases have strong and sturdy handles and wheels, and are easy to wheel around. The suitcases are some of the cheapest we surveyed too, so although they only achieved average scores in some categories - like the durability of zips and how easy they are to carry - they were still seen as great value for money.

It was a brand more favoured for its smaller cabin bags. These were praised for being lightweight with decent pockets and storage, plus good durability.

We've found the odd hidden deal appear at Matalan for around 30% off, when compared to average price listings.

Cabin Max cabin bag deals

Survey customer score: cabin bags: 83%.

Average price paid of those surveyed: cabin bags: £37.

Cabin Max tries to take the confusion out of choosing luggage that will meet airline cabin restrictions by naming its bags after airlines and their dimensions. Its designs aim to maximise space to the fullest - something the cabin bag owners we spoke to appreciated.

It was one of the cheapest brands in our survey and still delivered on quality. They were found to be light, good at standing the test of time, and full of useful pockets. The brand also makes large suitcases, but we didn't survey about these.

On the Cabin Max website , a good number of its cabin bags are on sale up to around a third off the average price. Debenhams and Mountain Warehouse are running similar deals.

Osprey cabin bag deals

Survey customer score: cabin bags: 86%

Average price paid of those surveyed: cabin bags: £109

Osprey cabin bags were highly recommended by the customers we surveyed. Its products optimise the all-important storage space, and many told us that the mesh back panels help prevent them from feeling sweaty. They're not too heavy, and even though they're on the pricey side, they were still awarded four stars for value for money.

The brand also makes large suitcases, but we didn't survey about these.

It's a more expensive brand but highly recommended. We've spotted a handful of products with approximately a 10% discount on average prices at both Absolute Snow and the Amazon Osprey store .

How to spot a good luggage deal

Amy Axworthy, Which? luggage expert, says:

Check for a warranty. All good brands will offer a warranty (or guarantee) on their luggage. It's best to choose one with a duration of at least five years, as with Eastpak and Tripp. The warranty is still valid if you buy from an authorised third-party retailer of the brand, such as John Lewis or Matalan.

Check for a warranty. All good brands will offer a warranty (or guarantee) on their luggage. It's best to choose one with a duration of at least five years, as with Eastpak and Tripp. The warranty is still valid if you buy from an authorised third-party retailer of the brand, such as John Lewis or Matalan.

Be aware of inflated 'previous' prices. Some brands' luggage seems to almost always be on sale (eg Tripp). To sense check, compare prices on similar products by the same brand when you spot a deal. This could be suitcases of the same size, of the same material (hard shell vs soft shell), or the same but in different colours. Or you can use price comparison sites such as PriceRunner or PriceSpy to check historical price data, and do a quick Google search of the product, since some retailer prices aren't picked up by these sites.

Buy at the right time of year. Luggage discounts are often at their biggest after the summer travel season (September - October) and after Christmas (January - February). We also suspect brands will be running some of their biggest sales during November for Black Friday. However, some of the Black Friday deals might not be as good as they seem. So if you have your eye on a product now, make a note of its current price to see if it really drops in price in November.

Sign up for brand newsletters. Signing up for emails from brands such as Samsonite or Antler may bag you a flash sale discount.

Luggage discounts are often at their biggest after the summer travel season (September - October) and after Christmas (January - February). We also suspect brands will be running some of their biggest sales during November for Black Friday. However, some of the Black Friday deals might not be as good as they seem. So if you have your eye on a product now, make a note of its current price to see if it really drops in price in November. Sign up for brand newsletters. Signing up for emails from brands such as Samsonite or Antler may bag you a flash sale discount.

Don't compromise on the right size. Whichever product you choose to go with, double-check that its dimensions (H X W X D) meet the restrictions of the airlines you're planning to travel with. A number of budget airlines are getting stricter on checking the size of luggage, and you don't want to be caught out at the departure gate. It's worth checking its weight when empty too, some case styles are heavier than others and could use up extra weight allowance before you've even started packing. Find out more top buying tips in 5 things to look for when buying a suitcase .

Survey notes Results from a survey of 1,395 members for suitcases and 1,708 members for cabin bags of the Which? Connect panel who told us about luggage they'd owned in the past five years. Research was carried out in April to May 2024. Average price paid is based on the mean amount members told us they paid for their luggage. Customer score is based on satisfaction and whether members would recommend the brand.