Top 10 Christmas tech gifts that are worth their price

From laptops to phones to a smart doorbell, each of these products has been through our rigorous tests and we'll never recommend a shoddy item. So whether you’re shopping for someone else for Christmas or looking for inspiration to put on your own gift list, we’ve got you covered.

A version of this article was originally published in Which? Tech Magazine.

Iniu Power Bank 22.5W Fast Charging

Capacity: 20,000mAh

Charged via USB-C

Can charge multiple devices

We like: Large capacity

We don't like: Large size

It's not the lightest to carry but if you're buying for a techie on the go, this gift will ensure their devices can be powered while out and about.

It can charge multiple devices at once and has an LED screen that displays its capacity, so you don't have to do any guesswork with indicator lights.

Read our Iniu Power Bank 22.5W review to see how quickly it charges devices.

Which? Tech subscription

Unlimited one-to-one tech support

Our latest Tech magazine, delivered every other month

We like: 100% genuine, unbiased test results and advice from our experts

We don't like: Not much, we're great!

We break through the jargon and give you unbiased facts on what tech performs best, how to save money on products and services, plus tips and advice on how to make the most of your existing tech.

Your lucky recipient will also get unlimited access to our friendly and tech-savvy team by phone or email - we can fix issues remotely and they can follow on-screen.

Subscribing helps support our charitable mission and campaigns to improve things for UK consumers.

Give the gift of a year's worth of expert advice. Our Tech Support membership includes the availability of unlimited one-to-one support and the bi-monthly Which? Tech magazine, so your loved ones can get more out of their tech and use it with confidence.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones

On-ear wireless Bluetooth headphones

USB-C charging

Foldable

We like: Physical controls

We don't like: No noise cancelling, not waterproof

These budget-friendly wireless headphones are a great gift idea for music lovers. They're not noise cancelling, which means the battery should last longer, and they come in a variety of colours.

Sony claims that you can listen to these for 50 hours, but you'll have to read our review to find out if the results of our independent lab tests matched this claim.

Unlike rival models, they're not waterproof - so be careful if using them in the rain.

Read our Sony WH-CH520 headphones review to find out how good these sounded in our tests.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

16GB or 32GB storage

6.9-inch screen

Resolution: 600 x 1,024

We like: Expandable storage

We don't like: Speakers aren't the best we've heard

If you're thinking of getting a tablet, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is a very attractive price. You get a 600 x 1,024 screen (not quite HD) and you can use Amazon's app store to download apps you want.

It's not the most advanced Fire tablet, but for less than £100 (and often less than £50 in flash sales), it certainly has its perks. It's easy to use, and can handle basic tasks pretty well.

Whether you want the 16GB or 32GB model, be aware that the very cheapest versions come with ads - you can pay around £10 more for the versions without ads.

Read our Amazon Fire 7 Tablet review.

Huawei Freebuds 5i

Wireless Bluetooth earbuds

Travel case included

We like: Noise cancelling

We don't like: Some features only available to Huawei smartphone users

We liked these wireless headphones for their features and comparatively low price.

There are some handy features including proximity pairing and a 'find my earphones' function — which are only available to Huawei smartphone users. If you're buying for someone who uses a Samsung or iPhone, we'd recommend looking at our headphone reviews for an alternative pair.

Read our Huawei Freebuds 5i review.

Ikea/Sonos Symfonisk Bookshelf speaker

Wi-fi connectivity only

Multi-room support

Can be wall mounted

We like: Good-looking speakers with multi-room support

We don't like: No Bluetooth

If you're looking for a stylish speaker as a gift for a music lover, this is a good model to consider. It offers access to the full Sonos functionality, without the premium price you'll pay for the brand's own speakers. And if you want to splash out, buying a few of them can make for a great multi-room speaker setup.

There isn't Bluetooth connectivity, though, so all wireless connectivity is done over wi-fi. It supports AirPlay 2 for Apple devices and is fully Android compatible, plus the Sonos app supports all major music and radio streaming services.

Read our Ikea/Sonos Symfonisk speaker (2nd gen) review.

You can buy one at Ikea .

Samsung Galaxy A14

6.6-inch smartphone

5G-enabled

64GB internal memory (43GB available)

We like: Costs less than most

We don't like: No wireless charging

If you're buying a first smartphone for a teenager this Christmas, this Samsung Android is a great entry-level phone, and among the cheapest 5G smartphones we've tested.

You'll be sacrificing some features, such as an OLED screen and wireless charging, although it's one of the few modern smartphones that still has a headphone jack.

Read our Samsung Galaxy A14 review to find out how well this phone performed in our lab tests.

JBL Bar 300 soundbar

Five speakers

Dolby Atmos compatible

Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity

We like: Loads of features

We don't like: No separate subwoofer

Good sound is very important when you're watching a TV, so whether you're buying for a movie buff or someone who needs help hearing dialogue on their favourite shows, a decent soundbar can make a great gift.

This JBL model can connect with Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, Spotify Connect and Google Chromecast, so your recipient can also stream music from their phone to the soundbar.

Read our JBL Bar 300 sound bar review to see how good it sounded in our testing.

You can compare prices below:

LG 43NANO766QA 4K television

43-inch 4K TV

LCD screen

HDR formats: HDR10 and HLG

We like: Remote is easy to use

We don't like: Menus can be fiddly

If you're buying a new TV for someone this Christmas, your knees might be feeling weak after seeing some of the prices – which can easily get into the thousands.

But if you're buying for someone who's low on space, or if you want to keep costs down, this 43-inch LCD TV could be a good choice.

Read our LG 43NANO766QA TV review to see how well it managed in our tough lab tests.

Asus Vivobook 16X laptop

16-inches

16GB Ram

We like: Big screen

We don't like: Bulky, touchpad isn't the best

Like TVs, laptops can get expensive extremely quickly. This one will make a great gift for someone who wants a large screen.

It's got a fast six-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor and plenty of Ram, so your recipient should be able to do plenty with it. That big screen comes at the cost of being heavy - it's 1.8kg. So it's best suited to someone who will mainly use it at home.

Read our Asus Vivobook 16X laptop review.

