3 Black Friday electric toothbrush deals that cost less than £60

Want to keep your pearly whites shining? We've spotted some bargains on electric toothbrushes this Black Friday.

It's not uncommon to see discounts throughout the year, but we've looked at price histories using our independent data so you can separate the deals from the duds.

We've tested each of these toothbrushes and while we would never recommend a bad product, you'll need to sign up or log in, to find out exactly how well they performed in our testing.

Best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Oral-B Vitality Pro

Average price in the past six months: £32.26 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £20.99

We like: Brush head replacements are also cheap

We don't like: No battery level indicator

This oscillating toothbrush from Oral-B runs on a two-minute timer and rotates to clean each of your teeth individually. While it lacks several of the fancier bells and whistles of some other models we tested, it shined in its price tag – it's significantly cheaper than many other electric toothbrushes.

While it's just more than £1.50 away from its cheapest-ever, we still think this is a good price on an already budget-friendly toothbrush.

How well does it clean off plaque? Read our guide on the best electric toothbrushes to find out.

Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush

Average price in the past six months: £51.60 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £39.95

We like: Simple to use

We don't like: No pressure sensors

This toothbrush has four modes: clean, white, massage, and a mode for sensitive teeth. Ordo claims that this toothbrush has up to four weeks of battery life, but you'll need to see if those held up in our rigorous testing.

You won't find a standard plug to charge this toothbrush. It's instead recharged by a USB cable, which may be a draw for some and a deterrent for others.

Read our full Ordo Sonic+ review in our guide on the best electric toothbrushes.

Philips Sonicare 5300 Series

Average price in the past six months: £94.17 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £54.99

We like: Lots of features and extras

We don't like: Replacement brush heads aren't as cheap as other models

This oscillating toothbrush comes with a Philips brush head, but there are several different toothbrush heads that are compatible. It has a pressure sensor, which makes noise when you're applying too much pressure on your teeth. There's also an LED light that will indicate when it's time to replace your brush head.

Like the Ordo toothbrush above, this model also comes with a USB charger instead of a standard plug.

Find out how this one compares to cheaper options in our reviews of the best electric toothbrushes.

When is Black Friday?

Even though we're already seeing deals some retailers limit their Black Friday sales for that weekend only.

This year, Black Friday weekend starts on 28 November. It'll end on Cyber Monday, which is on 1 December.

Prepare for the sales event and find out what to expect with our Black Friday 2025 expert advice.