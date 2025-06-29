By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

'Can my equity release provider increase its interest rate?'

Every week we help you with your money problems
Simon DiceyMoney Expert

In September last year, I asked my equity release provider, Nationwide, for additional funds to allow me to help my daughter with a house purchase. 

I assumed that this would be a straightforward process and was quoted an interest rate of 5.97%. 

Due to delays with Nationwide’s valuation of my property, I was alarmed to see that it increased this rate to 6.58%. Is this allowed?

Tim from London

'Unfortunately rates are time-sensitive'

Simon Dicey, Which? Money expert, says...

While this is unusual, equity release lenders are entitled to alter the original rate offered if the application for extra funds takes a long time. 

In your case it took 72 days. However, this time constraint should have been communicated to you clearly when you first made the application.

Nationwide didn’t inform you in writing but instead verbally confirmed this during a telephone call, part of a long conversation that could have been easily overlooked by many people in your situation, particularly if you weren’t taking detailed notes. 

It’s surprising the Key Facts document didn’t confirm this to you, but merely stated that ‘the interest rate charged will be based on the rate (or one of the range of rates) which are available for additional borrowing at the time you applied for it’.

This time constraint should have been communicated to you clearly when you first made the application

I understand that your application took longer than expected due to a requirement to see building control documents relating to a wall you had removed. You told me that while you appreciated this was a legitimate cause for delay, there was no written confirmation of the rate being time-sensitive. 

As a loyal and satisfied customer of Nationwide for more than four decades, you felt it had a moral obligation to honour the original rate. Unfortunately, Nationwide has stuck to its guns, so you’ve now decided to escalate your case to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Equity release works differently to mortgages, where once you've been pre-approved, the rate is locked for a certain period.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


Other financial services:

Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.