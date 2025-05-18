'Can quick succession relief reduce an inheritance tax bill?'

Every week we help you with your money problems
Joanne PadillaMoney Expert

When I inherited assets from my late mother’s estate in 2021, there was no inheritance tax payable as her estate was within the IHT allowances. 

Upon my death, will my estate qualify for quick succession relief?

A Which? Money member

'This silver bullet comes with two major conditions'

Joanne Padilla, Which? Money expert, says...

Sometimes an estate includes an asset that was recently inherited by the deceased, which means that inheritance tax may be paid twice on the same asset, in a short period of time.

Quick succession relief (QSR) is available to reduce the inheritance tax bill if this happens.

QSR is claimed on HMRC's form IHT400. But be aware that getting it depends on certain conditions.

The second death must be within five years of the first death

First is that inheritance tax was actually paid on the first person to die's estate. As your late mother’s estate was not subject to inheritance tax, your estate wouldn’t qualify for QSR. 

Second, that the second death must be within five years of the first death (or other event that prompted an inheritance tax bill, such as to do with a trust).

QSR applies on a sliding scale; the larger the gap between the two deaths, the less QSR reduces your tax bill.

Other allowances, such as making tax-free gifts, mean you can still reduce any tax due.

Which? Money 1-to-1 guidance

Our team of money experts can answer your questions big and small, on topics from pensions to tax and savings to scams.

They're impartial so they don’t give regulated financial advice or recommend particular products or providers – they’re here to support you and to help you make more confident financial decisions in these areas and more: 

Which? Money members and their immediate family get unlimited access to 1-to-1 guidance sessions.

If you're a Which? Money member, you can book an appointment online. If you're not, you can find out more about membership.

Get 1-to-1 money guidance

Get 1-to-1 money guidance

Which? Money members can get impartial guidance from our experts, based on 350 years’ combined financial services experience.

Find out more

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


Other financial services:

Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.