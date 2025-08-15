Child benefit: what you need to know before the 31 August deadline

Parents who receive child benefit may need to take action before 31 August to keep their payments going.

The benefit, which is managed by HMRC, helps with the cost of raising a child and is claimed by more than 7.6 million families in the UK.

There are also changes to the high-income child benefit charge taking effect this summer, which could affect how some families repay it.

Here, Which? answers five questions about how child benefit works, what the August deadline means for you, and the steps to take if you miss it.

1. How much child benefit will I get?

Child benefit is a payment from HMRC to help with the cost of raising a child. You can claim it if you have parental responsibility for someone under 16, or under 20 if they’re still in full-time education or approved training.

The current rates are:

oldest child: £26.05 a week (£1,354.60 a year)

additional children: £17.25 a week (£897 a year).

You’ll also get National Insurance credits towards your state pension, and your child will automatically get a National Insurance number at 16.

2. What is the August deadline?

You can carry on claiming child benefit after your child turns 16 if they stay in education or approved training – but you need to let HMRC know.

When your child turns 16, HMRC will send you a letter asking you to confirm their plans. You have until midnight on 31 August to respond and keep your payments going.

Under the rules, you continue to be eligible for child benefit if your child is undertaking ‘approved’ education or training for more than 12 hours a week.

This can include:

A levels or similar for example International Baccalaureate

T levels

Scottish Highers

NVQs and most vocational qualifications up to level 3

study programmes in England

a pre-apprenticeship.

Home education can also count if it started before your child was 16, or after 16 if they have special educational needs or disabilities.

Approved training should be unpaid and can include:

In Wales: Foundation Apprenticeships, Traineeships or the Jobs Growth Wales+ scheme

Foundation Apprenticeships, Traineeships or the Jobs Growth Wales+ scheme In Scotland: the No One Left Behind programme

the No One Left Behind programme In Northern Ireland: PEACEPLUS Youth Programme 3.2, Training for Success or Skills for Life and Work.

You can’t claim if your child is doing higher education, such as a university degree, a BTEC Higher National Certificate, an intermediate or advanced apprenticeship, or a course paid for by an employer.

3. How do I tell HMRC about my child’s education or training?

Between May and June, HMRC sent reminder letters to 1.5 million families who need to update their details. You can do this:

online through your Government Gateway account

via the HMRC app

by phone on 0300 200 3100

by post to: HMRC Child Benefit Office, PO Box 1, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE88 1AA.

Last year, 870,000 parents extended their child benefit, with most confirming online.

4. What if my child leaves approved education or training early?

When you confirm your child’s education or training, you’ll give HMRC an expected end date. If they leave earlier than planned, you’ll need to let HMRC know to avoid overpayments.

Payments will continue until the next ‘terminal date’, but will stop immediately if your child starts working 24 or more hours a week.

If your child doesn’t continue in approved education or training after their 16th birthday, your payments will end. But you can claim again if they return before turning 19. Payments will start from when you contact HMRC, or up to three months earlier if backdating applies.

5. What happens if I miss the August 31 deadline?

If you miss 31 August, your child benefit will stop automatically.

If you contact HMRC within three months : your claim can be backdated so there’s no break in payments. You’ll just need to provide details of your child’s education or training – HMRC will already have your previous claim on file.

: your claim can be backdated so there’s no break in payments. You’ll just need to provide details of your child’s education or training – HMRC will already have your previous claim on file. If you contact HMRC after three months: you’ll need to make a new claim. You can still backdate it by up to three months, but there will be a gap in payments.