Car breakdown loyalty tax: are you over-paying for cover?

Car breakdown cover provides peace of mind, ensuring unforeseen issues can be promptly resolved, without expensive vehicle assistance or recovery bills. But Which? research reveals that many drivers could be paying more than necessary for their policy.

In our latest car survey, 32% of respondents said they opted to renew with their current breakdown provider without shopping around. Meanwhile, 76% of those who challenged their provider secured a cheaper quote.

Keep reading to find out more and learn how to get decent breakdown cover for less.

Most don't haggle, but those that do save

When we asked drivers about their experience with car breakdown cover, we found that almost a third are renewing their policy without negotiating the price. However, it pays to shop around and there's no harm in asking your provider whether they can offer a cheaper rate.

What did you do the last time you purchased car breakdown cover? Percentage of respondents I didn't shop around, I just renewed 32% I shopped around and bought the best value option (which may not have been the cheapest) 27% I shopped around and bought the cheapest option 13% I shopped around and then challenged the provider I was with to match or beat the best quote 12% I contacted the provider I was with to see if they could better their own quote, without shopping around first 11% I didn't see any communication from the provider to say my renewal was due and it renewed automatically 3% Don't know 2%

Based on a survey between March and June 2025 of 22,079 respondents (Which? members and the general public).

While some drivers are choosing to renew their policy without shopping around, Which? research found that an astounding 76% of respondents who haggled with their provider on renewal successfully received a lower quote.

With this in mind, your car breakdown provider might not be offering the best price. To secure a cheaper renewal deal, you need to be prepared to negotiate.

How to haggle for cheaper car breakdown cover

While your car breakdown provider may seem unwilling to negotiate at first, those that haggle effectively can secure the best deals at renewal.

Many of us sidestep haggling – often because we think the initial price seems reasonable or that negotiating with an insurer sounds like a lot of work. In reality, haggling is usually just asking a few basic questions at renewal. It requires fairly little effort and, over time, could save you a fortune. Dean Sobers Which? senior researcher and writer

These easy steps will help you navigate haggling for car breakdown cover:

Research policies and providers Use our breakdown provider reviews and comparison sites to see what other prices are available for similar cover. Ask your car breakdown provider to explain its price Inquire about the reasons why prices have increased and whether they are willing to improve their offer. Highlight better prices you've seen Refer to your research and discuss any better quotes you've found elsewhere. Challenge your car breakdown provider to match them, or at least offer a more competitive rate. Raise any previous issues you've had with your policy Your provider may offer you a discount as an apology. Mention how long you've been a customer If you're a long-term policy holder, politely remind your provider about your loyalty. They may reward you with a cheaper quote. Say you're thinking about leaving If your car breakdown provider is unwilling to budge from a price you're unhappy with, let them know you're thinking of switching. This may encourage them to offer a discount to keep your business.

Most people haggle over the phone, but you can also try speaking to your provider via live chat. This means you can keep a written record of what was discussed.

More ways to save on breakdown cover

Haggling isn't the only way to save money on your car breakdown cover. Follow our expert tips to get the best cover at the right price.

Consider smaller providers Our best breakdown cover results show that smaller companies can provide top-quality service – often at a lower price. Pay annually This is often cheaper than monthly payments. Be aware that some breakdown company websites default to showing monthly prices, so you may need to select the annual option to view the savings. Use cashback sites They're quick and easy tools for comparing offers and finding impressive savings on car breakdown cover. Check refund options If you're thinking of selling your car and not replacing it, it's important to find out your provider's cancellation and refund conditions. Similarly, if you're planning on buying a brand new car in the next 12 months, you'll likely get breakdown cover included via the manufacturer, so you'll want to avoid doubling up. Save money on manufacturer breakdown renewals Some manufacturers provide a year of breakdown cover if you service your car at an approved dealership. Others may charge a fee, but it's often at the same cost or lower than what you'd get through a third party. See our reviews of the best car manufacturer breakdown cover .

For more expert advice, check out our guide on how to save money on car breakdown cover.

