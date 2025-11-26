By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Chancellor confirms salary sacrifice cap for pension contributions: what it means for you

The National Insurance exemption will be removed for contributions above £2,000
Paul Davies

Paul has long worked in financial services research, currently specialising in pensions and retirement planning.

Woman with short, silver hair in a pink blouse sits at a desk, looking intently at a laptop, holding papers in one hand.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed that the amount you can contribute to your pension via salary sacrifice will be capped at £2,000 a year. 

Any contributions above the new £2,000 cap will no longer be exempt from National Insurance (NI) from April 2029.

There is currently no limit on the amount that you can put into your pension under salary sacrifice to benefit from less income tax and NI. 

Take control of your retirement planning

free newsletter

Get to grips with pensions, boost your retirement income and enjoy the lifestyle you want with our expert tips.

Get free content in eight weekly emails, ad hoc thereafter. Content includes offers from third parties for Which? members and details of Which? Group products and services.

How salary sacrifice works

Salary sacrifice is an agreement between you and your employer where you give up part of your pay in exchange for a non-cash benefit, such as a contribution into your workplace pension.

As your overall salary is lower, the amount of income tax and NI you pay is reduced. Your employer also saves the National Insurance that would have been payable on the portion of your salary that gets directed to your pension. 

From April 2029, if an employee makes pension contributions via salary sacrifice, they'll pay the full rate of NI on any amount above £2,000: 8% on a salary of less than £50,270 and 2% on income above this.

HMRC figures show that around 30% of private sector employees and 10% of public sector employees use a salary sacrifice arrangement for their pension contributions.

Check your finances are retirement-ready

The specialists at Destination Retirement can help you plan with confidence.

Book a free chat

Which? earns a commission to fund its not-for-profit mission if you buy a product via this service

The impact of a salary sacrifice cap

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, the change in rules will raise £4.7bn in 2029-30, but there are concerns that it will disincentivise pension saving at a time when many people aren’t saving enough for their retirement.

Calculations by AJ Bell show that someone earning £55,000 a year and contributing 10% via salary sacrifice would lose £188 in their take-home pay each year, once the £2,000 cap comes into force.

Additional analysis by AJ Bell indicates that someone aged 35 earning £50,000 a year could face a hole in their pension of £22,060 by age 65 as a result of the cap. 

This assumes they already have a pension fund of £30,000 and save an overall contribution of 5% personally, with another 3% coming from their employer.

The change will also come at a cost to employers. According to a survey by the Association for British Insurers ahead of the Budget, around a third of businesses said they would reduce their contributions to an employee’s pension as a result of the cap, while just under half would reduce other employee benefits and services.

Find out more: how much will you need to retire?

What the Budget means for retirees 

The Chancellor also confirmed that the state pension will rise by 4.8% next year thanks to the triple lock guarantee.

This means the full state pension will be worth £12,548 a year from April.

However, the extension of the freeze on income tax bands will prove bad news for pensioners as more will pay tax for the first time or incur a higher rate.

Some 8.7 million people of state pension age or older are projected to pay income tax on their retirement savings in 2025-26 – a rise of 1.9 million more older taxpayers from 10 years ago (2015-16).

No change to tax-free pension cash

Rachel Reeves confirmed in her Budget speech that the pension tax-free cash allowance will remain unchanged. 

Ahead of the Budget, there was speculation that the government might reduce the size of the tax-free lump sum people can withdraw from pensions after the age of 55. The allowance is currently set at 25% of your pot, up to a lifetime cap of £268,275.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.