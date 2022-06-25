Cheap and free things to do over the school summer holidays

For most schools, the summer holidays kick off at the end of July - and many parents are already worrying about how to keep their children entertained for the six week stint.

This year, household finances are being squeezed more than ever, with costs for families with two children rising by an annual rate of 13%, faster than the current 9.1% rate of inflation.

Basic goods and services for a typical family with two young children are about £400 a month more expensive than they were last year, data from Loughborough University suggests.

Finding affordable activities to keep the kids busy is therefore a priority for parents, so we have put together a list of things to do that are either cheap or won’t cost a penny.

Of course, this is not an exhaustive list, so we will be updating it throughout the summer as we become aware of new deals and activity ideas.

Outdoor fun

The warmer weather makes summer an ideal time to enjoy the outdoors. And there’s no shortage of free fun to be had. Here are some of our favourite outdoor activities:

Adventure playgrounds

Some parks have taken it to the next level, offering much more than your standard slide, swings and roundabout.

For example, the free adventure playground at Heartlands in Redruth is the biggest in Cornwall, featuring subterranean tunnels, a shipwrecked boat and a custom-made wooden climbing structure called The Giant’s Trap.

Elsewhere, The Land is a ‘junk’ playground in Plas Madoc, Wrexham, filled with all sorts of recycled materials that children can play with and explore - in addition to climbing trees, building dens, and even lighting fires. It’s also free.

In London, there’s plenty of free options, too - from Kensington Gardens’ labyrinthine playground, complete with pirate ship, water play area, tunnels and slides - to Battersea Park’s complex of towers, vertiginous slides and zip wire.

Check out your local authority website for a list of parks and playgrounds in your area.

Geocaching and scavenger hunts

Geocaching is essentially a treasure hunt - but instead of a tea-stained map leading to a chest full of pirate swag, people use a smartphone or GPS device to discover hidden stashes of objects in their local neighbourhood.

To get involved, all you need to do is download an app or sign up to a website that lists geocache locations around the UK. The most popular listing site in the UK is geocaching.com, but there are others too, such as opencache.uk and terracaching.com.

Once you’ve chosen a geocache near you, you’ll be given a set of coordinates and you can use your GPS to find where it is hidden. The challenge then is uncovering it!

A DIY scavenger hunt might be an easier option if you have younger children. The principal is the same, it’s just much simpler to organise. All you need is a location with some decent hiding places, items to squirrel away and a list of everything the children need to find. There’s no need for complicated clues or gadgets.

Rock painting

This is a trend that started in the US back in 2015. Called The Kindness Rocks Project, it invited people to paint a stone with a feel-good message, then hide it for someone else to find and hopefully brighten up their day. It’s since grown and spread throughout the world, with most people getting involved via social media groups.

To get involved, you can do a quick search on Facebook for ‘rock painting’ to find a group that’s active near you. Then, get the children to find a stone big enough to decorate, and buy some paint and brushes, if you don't already have some - craft acrylic paint is the best for this type of job.

Gardening

If you’re lucky enough to have a garden or outdoor space, then put your children’s green fingers to the test.

There are lots of national gardening ‘challenges’ being run at this time of year, and they often provide free seeds and bulbs with activity packs when you sign up. For example, The Wildlife Trust has been giving away packs of wildflower seeds to anyone who takes part in their ‘30 Days Wild’ challenge over June.

BBC Radio 2 is giving away free fruit, vegetable and plant seed packs across the nation, as part of its 'Sow, Grow and Show' initiative. You can pick up a pack from your local B&M or Homebase store. Plant the seeds and watch them grow, then share images of them with Radio 2 or The One Show - they might even get shown on TV.

In addition, organisations like the Royal Horticultural Society and the Natural History Museum have lots of ideas for gardening activities you can do at home - from making a bee hotel to pressing flowers.

Water play

How do you cool off on a hot summer day? With some water play, of course. If you have a garden, it could be as simple as putting the sprinkler on and letting your kids run through it. For many parents, investing in a paddling pool is worth every penny for the hours of entertainment it will provide. You can buy a 7ft inflatable one for about £25, but you should be able to find cheaper if you buy second-hand from sites such as eBay.

Many local parks also have water play areas or ‘splash parks’ where kids can get a good soaking. Some towns and cities, especially on the coast, have outdoor pools and lidos where you can take a dip. They usually cost under £10 for an adult and under-4's often go free.

Eating out

If you want to go out for a bite to eat, lots of restaurants offer deals for families during the summer. Yo! Sushi, for example, is letting children eat free from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, Monday to Thursday, until 1 September at participating UK restaurants. At Bella Italia, kids eat for £1 with the purchase of every adult main from 4pm to 6pm on Monday to Thursday. Preto is running a similar offer, allowing children up to the age of 10 to eat for free.

If the weather is fine, picnics are also a great way to keep costs down when out and about.

Theme parks

If you can stand the long queues, theme parks can be a lot of fun for all the family. Tickets can be expensive, however, and you could easily spend up to £200 for a family of four (two adults and two children) just on admission. There are ways to save, however.

One of the most common offers is found on packs of Kellogg’s cereals, letting children go free when you buy a full-price adult ticket to a Merlin Entertainments theme parks, such as Alton Towers and Legoland. Just use the code printed on the inside of the packet when you book online, or at the gate.

You can also use your Tesco Clubcard vouchers to pay for tickets at several theme parks around the country. Take a look at the supermarket’s website for more details about where you can use them.

Museums and galleries

Not only are museums and galleries great for learning, they are usually air conditioned oases on a hot day. Best of all, many are free.

Lots of museums have dedicated exhibitions for children, often featuring interactive displays. Take Manchester’s National Football Museum, where children have a go at a penalty shoot out. Entry costs £11 for an adult, £6 for a child, but there are discounts for local residents and kids under 5 can enter for free.

London’s Science Museum on the other hand is totally free, and features a huge range of interactive exhibits including a play area in the garden and a multi-sensory gallery to learn about patterns.

And if your child is a train fanatic, it’s hard to beat York’s world famous - and free - National Rail Museum, where visitors can pretend to ride locomotives and engines throughout history.

During the school holidays and weekends, some museums also run activity sessions or days where kids can get involved in crafts.

Cinema and theatre

If you live in London, or you're planning a trip to the city during the holidays, you can take advantage of Kids Week. Between 1 and 31 August, a child aged 17 and under goes free at the theatre when accompanied by a full-paying adult, plus an extra two children can attend for half price.

Participating West End shows include Disney’s Frozen and Grease - although organisers warn that some have limited availability, and suggest you have several options in mind when booking.

Some theatres also offer 'pay what you can' performances, where the price is up to you to decide. They'll usually be on a specific date in a show's run, and will have limited availability, so you may need to be quick to book. The Nottingham Playhouse and Harlow Playhouse, for example, both offer this deal for some performances.

A trip to the movies is a good idea on a rainy day, and many cinema chains offer heavily discounted tickets for screenings mid-mornings at the weekend, and every day during school holidays. Vue, for example, offers seats for just £2.49 for both adults and children for specific screenings. Odeon runs a similar offer.

Farms, zoos and aquariums

You don’t have to live in the countryside to see cows and sheep. There are city farms around Britain that offer children the chance to get close to animals, from goats and chickens to alpacas and ponies. Many farms offer ‘cuddle corners’ where kids can pet some of the smaller creatures. Entry is usually free, while some - such as Vauxhall City Farm - will ask for a small donation on entry.

Some city farms even run special activities during school holidays, so it’s worth visiting their websites to find out more.

Zoos and aquariums can be expensive attractions to visit, but you can keep costs down by looking out for deals similar to those for theme parks. The Kellogg’s cereal ‘adults go free’ offer also includes all Sea Life aquariums in the UK. Again, you can also use Tesco Clubcard points to pay for certain tickets.

What's more, there’s a National Rail 2-for-1 deal running at the time of writing, with offers for places including Chessington World of Adventures in Surrey, which has theme park rides and an extensive zoo.

Another good idea is to search for children’s zoos. These are usually smaller, with animals to match, and can be much more manageable for younger kids who might tire quickly in a bigger attraction. The prices are also more affordable.

The children’s zoo at Walton Hall and Gardens near Warrington in Cheshire is free to visit - just pay for parking which is £3 weekdays and £4 on weekends and bank holidays. Battersea Park in London also has a children’s zoo that is a fraction of the price of ZSL London Zoo. Adult entry is £10.95, and children over 2 cost £8.95.