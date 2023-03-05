Five bargain destinations for an Easter holiday

Craving sunshine but feeling the crunch? We’ve found the best-value destinations for a package holiday this Easter.

We compared the prices of over 2,300 holidays from the UK's biggest providers, from beach escapes to culture-packed city breaks. Here are the five cheapest destinations if you're planning a last-minute getaway.

Porto

April high: 19℃

Average holiday price: £768pp

Our research found that trips to Portugal’s second city were over £200 cheaper, on average, than holidays to Lisbon this Easter.

Meander around the medieval harbour - where British ships used to load barrel upon barrel of the region’s famous port wine - and the Unesco-listed barrio of Ribeira. Peer into intricately tiled churches or admire the brightly painted murals splashed across the historic centre.

Porto sits at the mouth of the Rio Douro, and a scenic train ride down the valley is a must. The region is prized for its red wines, but the star attraction is the landscape: its steep terraces slope down to the twisting river.

Booking.com is the top-rated hotel-booking site in our survey and received five stars for its flexibility. Most bookings can be cancelled at short notice without penalty.

Dalaman

April high: 20℃

Average holiday price: £618pp

Package holidays on this stretch of the aptly named Turquoise Coast are especially good-value this Easter. Dalaman is far from the regions affected by last month’s devastating earthquakes. There are no FCDO warnings against travelling there and your money will give a much-needed boost to the economy.

This craggy, pine-carpeted region sizzles in summer. Milder spring is a great time to explore: marvel at Dalyan’s ancient rock tombs, or hike or bike a stretch of the Lycian Way - a 316-mile trail that follows the coast from Fethiye to Antalya, winding through ancient ruins and tiny villages.

Turkey was the cheapest country overall, with an average package price of £792 per person. And it’s easy to keep costs down when you get there: we recently found that a three-course meal in the popular resort of Mamaris costs just £7.50 a head.

Read our latest advice on travelling to Turkey in the wake of the earthquakes.

Madrid

April high: 18℃

Average holiday price: £778pp

Holidays to Spain’s capital are more than £150 cheaper than those to Barcelona, and Madrid enjoys more than 300 days of sunshine a year.

After admiring its baroque royal palace and the 237 inward-facing balconies that line cobblestone Plaza Mayor, check out its art museums: Museo del Prado is stuffed with pre-20th-century masters, while Reina Sofia has works by Picasso and Salvador Dali. On Sunday mornings, you can hunt for treasure at El Rastro, an open-air flea market that swallows up La Latina district.

Don’t leave without trying Madrid’s take on churros - porras: fat dough fingers that you dunk in molten chocolate.

Milan

April high: 17℃

Average holiday price: £737

We found that trips to the capital were typically more than £250 cheaper than the average package holiday to Italy.

There are enough churches and galleries to keep culture vultures busy for a week, not forgetting Milan’s grandiose Gothic cathedral - the views from the top are as spectacular as the architecture. If you’re counting the pennies, it’s best to stick to window-shopping in the boutique-lined Golden Quadrilateral and Galleria Vittoria Emanuele II - a gorgeous glass-vaulted shopping arcade.

For a change of scene, hop on a train to Bologna or Lake Garda - the largest of the Italian lakes.

Costa Blanca

April high: 19℃

Average holiday price: £824pp

With its long sandy beaches, Spain’s White Coast is a perennial favourite with British holidaymakers - and warm, sunny spring is a great time to check out what else it has to offer.

You could begin in Alicante. Most Brits don’t make it beyond the airport, but Santa Barbara castle, which presides over the town, is well worth a visit for its sweeping views down to the sea.

With its narrow cobbled streets and 15th-century harbour, Javea is a world away from the tower blocks of Benidorm. Foodies are spoilt for choice in nearby Denia, which sits halfway between Alicante and Valencia.

Mainland Spain was the second-cheapest country overall, with the average package costing £856 per person.

Our research

We gathered the prices of 2,365 holidays from the UK’s biggest package providers: Jet2Holidays and Tui. The average price is for a seven-night holiday including flights, departing in the first week of the Easter school holidays, based on two people sharing.