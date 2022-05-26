These return flights to Europe on Jubilee weekend are still under £100

Booking last minute on a bank holiday is usually very expensive, but we’ve found you can still get to some fantastic European cities for less than £100 per person over the Jubilee weekend.

Recently, Which? research found that flights to some popular European destinations for this summer are half the price they were for the same period in 2019. Despite headlines about fares soaring as fuel becomes more expensive, the airlines are still incentivising fares to get passengers back onboard - and we keep finding deals.

Using Skyscanner’ s ‘everywhere’ search filter, we looked for flights departing on either Thursday 2 June or Friday 3 June and arriving back in the UK on Sunday 5 June. And, yes, while many flights over Jubilee weekend are expensive, there are still some bargains to be found if you’re open-minded.

Edinburgh to Warsaw, £81

Airline: Wizz Air

Depart: Thursday 2 June 08:35 - 12:05

Return: Sunday 5 June 06:10 - 08:00

Poland’s capital is a walking introduction to European history. The Warsaw Uprising Museum, Polin Museum of History of Polish Jews, and the Soviet era Palace of Culture and Science all provide snapshots of Warsaw’s past.

City flaneur’s might enjoy a walk along the River Vistula Boulevards, with their summer time bars and restaurants. Warsaw has a quiet but growing reputation for excellent food where you can find first class Polish and Central European cooking for less than £10.

The flight departs Edinburgh at 08:35 and lands at Warsaw Chopin airport just in time for lunch. The fastest way to get to the city centre from the airport is by train, which is typically less than £5 for a 20 minute journey from Warszawa Lotnisko Chopina to Warszawa Centralna.

Like several other countries surrounding Ukraine, Poland’s tourism sector is suffering from a second blow after the pandemic has already brought it to its knees. A trip to Poland will not only help support Polish tourism workers, but Ukrainian refugees too as the country has taken in millions and is putting them up for free in hotels. So by taking a city break in Poland this bank holiday, you can also do your bit to help Ukraine.

Birmingham to Dublin, £78

Airline: Ryanair

Depart: Thursday 2 June 20:55 - 21:55

Return: Sunday 5 June 06:40 - 07:40

Ireland’s capital is best known for its literary connections and the famous pints of black stuff many of them drank.

A must-visit for first-timers is the Guinness Storehouse, where you can learn how Ireland’s liquid gold is made before sampling the best pint in the country onthe rooftop bar. You can explore museums to Yeats, Joyce and Wilde, or understand the history of the country and its independence at gothic Dublin Castle and eerie Kilmainham Gaol. Temple Bar is the city’s famous quarter o fpubs set over cobblestones, but few locals drink here because of rip off prices. Head instead to Camden Street fir better drinks in better company and better prices.

The flight departs Birmingham International and touches down in Dublin International at 21:55. Take the bus to the city centre which you can pick up right outside the airport and it stops in various locations around the city centre. It’s an early start on Sunday to return home, but at least you’ll have time to enjoy what remains of the bank holiday weekend when you arrive.

Edinburgh to Bologna, £75

Airline: Ryanair

Depart: Friday 3 June 10:30 - 14:05

Return: Monday 6 June 22:35 - 00:20

For less than £100, you could whisk across to Italy for a last-minute dose of Mediterranean sunshine and fresh pasta over the Jubilee weekend.

Known for its Medieval twin towers, Bologna is the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region in the north. In addition to the Two Towers, its architectural highlights include the City Hall, the Fountain of Neptune and the Basilica di San Petronio. After some sightseeing, walk along the Piazza Maggiore where you can find a selection of cafes and restaurants. For those who want all of the Italian food, there’s even an Italian food theme park called FICO, where you can sample food from all over Italy.

You will require a day’s annual leave for this trip as you return on the Monday. You’ll fly out at sociable hours with a 10:30 take-off and landing in Bologna in time for a late lunch. The airport is a 20-minute drive from the city. Explore Bologna all day on the Monday and get your last fill of tortellini (one of the city’s signature dishes) before boarding your late evening flight home to Edinburgh.

Cheap flights from London to Europe for the Jubilee weekend

Flights from London are typically more expensive over the Jubilee weekend, but here are some of the cheapest ones we’ve found for £160 or less.

London to Budapest, £160

Airline: Wizz Air

Depart: Thursday 2 June 21:55 - 01:25

Return: Monday 6 June 13:00 - 14:40

And like Poland, a trip to Hungary shouldn’t be disregarded because of the war in Ukraine. Spending your money there as a tourist not only helps the local economy, it supports those who are hosting Ukrainian refugees for free in hotels and apartments.

Highlights include the Hungarian Parliament building (best seen on a river boat cruise along the Danube), the Szechenyi Thermal Bath, Buda Castle and the nearby 18th century Fisherman’s Bastion, and the Citadella, where you’ll get a bird’s eye view of the city. There’s lots to see just by wandering around on foot as well, such as the iconic Chain Bridge and the Shoes on the Danube are a harrowing reminder of Jewish persecution during the Second World War.

The flight is between London Luton and Budapest Airport. The airport is 30 minutes from the city and there are 24-hour shuttle buses available. But with the timing of the flight, you might want to spend the extra money and get a taxi direct to your hotel. If you don’t want to use your annual leave, there are flights returning to London on the Saturday and the Sunday, but they’re either more expensive or won’t give you much time in Budapest.

London to Trondheim, £152

Airline: Norwegian Airlines

Depart: Thursday 2 June 13:50 - 17:20

Return: Sunday 5 June 08:00 - 09:50

Trondheim is a historic port city which sits on the edge of the Trondheim Fjord. It’s characterised by its Medieval architecture - none more breathtaking than the 14th century Nidaros Cathedral at its heart. If you can climb the 172 steps to the top, you’ll be rewarded with sweeping views of the entire city. Other notable sights include the colourful wooden houses on stilts in the Old Town on the banks of the Nidelva River and the Stiftsgården - the 18th century wooden royal residence.There’s also the Rockheim, a museum dedicated to Norway’s pop music, and the open air Trondelag Folk Museum, which showcases the region’s cultural heritage and artefacts across 80 buildings - some dating back to the 12th century.

The flights are from London Gatwick to Trondheim Airport and are at sociable times both ways. The airport is 35 minutes from the city centre and you can either catch the shuttle bus or pick up a taxi outside the airport.

London to Luxembourg, £148

Airline: Luxair

Depart: Friday 3 June 20:15 - 22:25

Return: Monday 6 June 21:30 - 21:50

The little nation of Luxembourg is another destination characterised by its Medieval past, with ancient fortresses peppering the valleys and grand cathedrals everywhere you turn. Top attractions in the city include the Palais Grand-Ducal (the Grand Duke’s palace residence), Bock Casemates, 18th century tunnels and World War Two shelters, and the Cathedrale Notre-Dame (not to be confused with Notre Dame in Paris). Public transport in Luxembourg is free, so with a little planning, you could design your own sightseeing tour of the city all for free. If you’d rather let somebody else do the planning, you could opt for a hop-on-hop-off bus tour. There are also walking and cycling tours around the city.

The flight is between London City and Luxembourg. Luxembourg airport is 15 minutes from the city centre and you can either grab a taxi or hop on a bus, which comes every 20 minutes. If you don’t want to use up your annual leave, there are flights back to the UK on the Sunday, but they’re more expensive.