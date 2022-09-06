The best cities for shopping in the UK in 2022

Whether you’re getting a jump on your Christmas shopping or just need some retail therapy, these six UK cities won’t disappoint.

In April 2022, we asked 3,662 Which? readers about their recent stays in more than 50 UK cities. As well as an overall visitor score, each city was given a star rating out of five for shopping, food and drink, value for money and accommodation, among other factors. Each of the cities below scored at least 75% overall and four out of five stars for shopping, so you’re guaranteed a successful day on the high street.

Wells in Somerset was voted the best UK city overall, scoring four out of five stars for shopping. And if you’re looking to round off the day with a bite to eat, consider York, Liverpool and Newcastle, which all scored highly for food and drink too.

Wells

Visitor score: 88%

Shopping: 4*

Wells is the best UK city break destination in 2022 and readers suggest it’s a great place to shop without all the hustle and bustle of the bigger cities. It scored the full five stars for lack of crowds and four stars for shopping and ease of getting around.

You’ll find big brands such as Fat Face, White Stuff and Boots, as well as quaint independents selling clothes, gifts and old-fashioned sweets. The Wells market, which has been a focal point in the town for centuries, brings a range of fresh produce and artisan crafts every Wednesday and Saturday mornings between 9am and 11am. All this is within walking distance and surrounded by some of the UK’s best-preserved medieval and Gothic architecture.

York

Visitor score: 86%

Shopping: 4*

York is another one of Which? readers’ favourite cities with its cultural sights, spectacular Gothic Minster cathedral and decent options for wining and dining. It’s also got a reputation for its shops, scoring four out of five stars.

You could easily while away a few hours pottering around the Shambles - a medieval street lined by independent shops and restaurants - or find little treasures in the boutiques of Stonegate and Petergate. Meanwhile, the big brands can be found in the nearby Coppergate Shopping Centre and spilling out onto Coney, Davygate and Parliament Street.

Liverpool

Visitor score: 83%

Shopping: 4*

Liverpool was last year’s best UK city overall and readers have for a second time made it one of their favourite shopping destinations.

You can find Ted Baker, H&M, River Island and a huge Primark inside the Liverpool One open-air centre. Adjacent to the main shopping hub is Bold Street which is lined with independent stores selling vintage pieces, books and unique gifts, as well as quirky cafés.

With four stars for food and drink options, you’ll certainly find somewhere to grab a bite to eat and admire your purchases. Find restaurants on Albert Dock, just a short walk from Liverpool One, or to throw in a bit of history during your visit, trundle over to Mathew Street for a drink at the famous Cavern Club, where the Beatles first performed in February 1961.

Newcastle

Visitor score: 80%

Shopping: 4*

Newcastle is a shoppers' paradise with the choice of three major shopping centres - including the Metrocentre, one of the UK’s largest shopping malls. You could get lost for hours inside this modern indoor complex, home to all the big high street names, as well as cinemas and restaurants.

For something more nostalgic, browse around the Central Arcade, where high street brands and independents are housed inside an Edwardian shopping centre built in 1906. There’s also Eldon Square, a modern mall which sits at the heart of a Georgian square dating back to 1824.

London

Visitor score: 78%

Shopping: 4*

From Oxford Street to the Camden markets, London has plenty of offer shoppers. However, its size means that transferring from one shopping district to another may mean you want to take the tube or bus.

Shop until you drop on Oxford Street. London’s most famous high street is where you’ll find all the national and international brands. Nearby is the iconic Liberty London department store and just a few tube stops away is Harrods. There’s yet more boutiques alongside restaurants and live music bars in Soho Square.

Covent Garden is more of the same with all the big stores, as well as theatres, restaurants and cafés. Head to Camden Lock for an eclectic mix of independent fashion stores paying homage to the area’s hippy roots, artisanal products and handmade gifts, and also street food stalls, cafés and restaurants.

Cardiff

Visitor score: 75%

Shopping: 4*

Which? readers have voted Cardiff one of the best UK cities for shopping for a second year in a row. From H&M to Hollister and Reiss to River Island, the St David’s shopping centre is a one-stop shop in Wales’ capital for high street fashion.

For a more characterful spree, head to the Victorian and Edwardian arcades just a five-minute walk away. The old architecture of the arcades adds to the charm and the area is filled with boutiques and cafés. Stop by the Pontcanna farmers market on Saturdays from 10am to 1.30pm. Stalls sell Welsh cheeses and breads, and local traders have pop-up eateries.