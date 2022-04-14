Cheapest mortgage deals revealed as rates continue to rise

Mortgage rates are continuing to rise, as the Bank of England grapples with soaring inflation.

The cheapest rates for borrowers with big deposits are now more than double the historic lows recorded last October.

Here, Which? takes a look at the cheapest deals on the market and offers advice on what you'll need to think about before settling on a mortgage.

Be more money savvy Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. Your email Get the newsletter This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy





Base rate rises for a third time

Last month, the Bank of England increased the base rate for the third time since December. It now stands at 0.75%, having risen by 0.25 percentage points.

The rises come as the Bank battles soaring inflation, which hit 7% in March, well above the Bank's target of 2%.

The base rate dictates the cost of borrowing for banks and building societies, so a higher rate usually means more expensive borrowing for consumers.

Three quick-fire increases have resulted in mortgage rates more than doubling from the historic low of 0.79% recorded last October, when more than 100 sub-1% fixed-rate mortgages were available.

Find out more: how to get the best mortgage deal

How do rates compare for borrowers with big and small deposits?

The very cheapest two-year fixed-rate deals are now priced at 1.75% or above, as rates continue to rise steadily.

A handful of cheaper deals are still available, but they come with restrictions, for example only being available in Northern Ireland or being limited to existing customers.

The table below shows the lowest two-year and five-year fixed rates currently available throughout the country. If you're looking for a low-deposit mortgage, check out our full story for the latest 90% and 95% mortgage rates.

Loan-to-value Cheapest two-year fix Cheapest five-year fix 60% 1.75% (Newcastle Building Society*/Hanley Economic Building Society**) 2.04% (Metro Bank) 75% 1.75% (Newcastle Building Society*/Hanley Economic Building Society)** 2.14% (Metro Bank) 90% 2.25% (Clydesdale Bank/HSBC*/Santander*) 2.45% (Coventry Building Society) 95% 2.45% (Newcastle Building Society) 2.85% (Newcastle Building Society)

Source: Moneyfacts 13 April 2022. *Available to home buyers only. **Available to people remortgaging only.

Best rates at 60% loan-to-value

If you're borrowing at 60% loan-to-value, you should be able to get a two or five-year fixed-rate deal with an initial rate between 1.75% and 2.2%.

The tables below show the best rates currently available for people buying and remortgaging respectively, using figures from Moneyfacts.

Cheapest rates for homebuyers at 60% LTV

Two-year fix

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Upfront fee Newcastle Building Society 1.75% 3.96% £999 Metro Bank 1.89% 4% 0.5% of loan Barclays 1.94% 4.24% £1,999

Best rate with no upfront fee: 2.34% from First Direct.

Five-year fix

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Upfront fee Metro Bank 2.04% 4% 0.5% of loan First Direct 2.14% 3.79% £490 HSBC 2.16% 3.79% £1,499

Best rate with no upfront fee: 2.39% from Halifax.

Cheapest rates for remortgaging at 60% LTV

Two-year fix

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Upfront fee Hanley Economic Building Society 1.75% 4% £299 Newcastle Building Society 1.75% 3.79% £999 Metro Bank 1.89% 3.79% 0.5% of loan

Best rate with no upfront fee: 2.34% from First Direct.

Five-year fix

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Upfront fee Metro Bank 2.04% 4% 0.5% of loan First Direct 2.14% 3.79% £490 HSBC 2.16% 3.79% £1,499

Best rate with no upfront fee: 2.39% from First Direct.

Does a lower rate mean a cheaper deal?

The cheapest rates are bound to be tempting, but you'll need to take the full cost of the mortgage into account before rushing in.

That's because lenders are now charging upfront fees as high as £1,999 on their table-topping deals. Higher fees allow lenders to offer lower rates and recoup their losses elsewhere.

Above, we've listed the best rates available with no upfront fees. As you can see, you might need to pay a premium of around 0.15-0.5% for a fee-free deal, but in some cases a 'more expensive' mortgage might actually be cheaper over the fixed term.

If you're unsure about which type of deal to go for, a mortgage adviser will be able to analyse deals based on their true cost, taking into account rates, fees and incentives.

Find out more: how to find the best mortgage deal

Will mortgage rates continue to rise?

The cost of fixed-rate mortgages has been rising since the first base rate hike in December.

The good news for borrowers is that rates fell so far in 2021 that they've been increasing from a very low base, so there are still lots of good deals available, regardless of the size of your deposit.

Variable-rate deals, such as trackers and discount mortgages, are immediately affected by base rate changes, so borrowers with these mortgages may be best moving to a fixed-term deal when they come to remortgage.

It's possible (but by no means certain) that the Bank of England will decide to increase the base rate again in May, so if you're thinking of locking in a new mortgage, sooner might be better than later.

Find out more: the base rate and your mortgage

How long should you fix your mortgage rate for?

One of the biggest questions when it comes to mortgages is how long to lock in your rate for.

Borrowers most commonly fix for either two or five years. Five-year deals were once significantly more expensive, but the gap has closed in recent years. With this in mind, many borrowers have chosen to fix for longer to protect themselves from rate increases.

This is a good idea in theory, but it's not the right move for everyone.

Five-year fixes usually come with high early repayment charges, meaning that you could be charged thousands of pounds if you decide to pay the mortgage back early (for example, if you move home and don't transfer it to the new property).

With this in mind, it's important to think of your own medium and long-term plans before settling on a mortgage term.

Find out more: is now the time to fix your mortgage for five years?

This story was originally published on 6 September 2021. It is regularly updated with the latest mortgage rates. The last update was on 14 April 2022.