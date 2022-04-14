Cheapest mortgage deals revealed as rates continue to rise

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Mortgage rates are continuing to rise, as the Bank of England grapples with soaring inflation.
The cheapest rates for borrowers with big deposits are now more than double the historic lows recorded last October.
Here, Which? takes a look at the cheapest deals on the market and offers advice on what you'll need to think about before settling on a mortgage.
Last month, the Bank of England increased the base rate for the third time since December. It now stands at 0.75%, having risen by 0.25 percentage points.
The rises come as the Bank battles soaring inflation, which hit 7% in March, well above the Bank's target of 2%.
The base rate dictates the cost of borrowing for banks and building societies, so a higher rate usually means more expensive borrowing for consumers.
Three quick-fire increases have resulted in mortgage rates more than doubling from the historic low of 0.79% recorded last October, when more than 100 sub-1% fixed-rate mortgages were available.
How do rates compare for borrowers with big and small deposits?
The very cheapest two-year fixed-rate deals are now priced at 1.75% or above, as rates continue to rise steadily.
A handful of cheaper deals are still available, but they come with restrictions, for example only being available in Northern Ireland or being limited to existing customers.
The table below shows the lowest two-year and five-year fixed rates currently available throughout the country. If you're looking for a low-deposit mortgage, check out our full story for the latest 90% and 95% mortgage rates.
|Loan-to-value
|Cheapest two-year fix
|Cheapest five-year fix
|60%
|1.75% (Newcastle Building Society*/Hanley Economic Building Society**)
|2.04% (Metro Bank)
|75%
|1.75% (Newcastle Building Society*/Hanley Economic Building Society)**
|2.14% (Metro Bank)
|90%
|2.25% (Clydesdale Bank/HSBC*/Santander*)
|2.45% (Coventry Building Society)
|95%
|2.45% (Newcastle Building Society)
|2.85% (Newcastle Building Society)
Source: Moneyfacts 13 April 2022. *Available to home buyers only. **Available to people remortgaging only.
Best rates at 60% loan-to-value
If you're borrowing at 60% loan-to-value, you should be able to get a two or five-year fixed-rate deal with an initial rate between 1.75% and 2.2%.
The tables below show the best rates currently available for people buying and remortgaging respectively, using figures from Moneyfacts.
Two-year fix
|Lender
|Initial rate
|Revert rate
|Upfront fee
|Newcastle Building Society
|1.75%
|3.96%
|£999
|Metro Bank
|1.89%
|4%
|0.5% of loan
|Barclays
|1.94%
|4.24%
|£1,999
Best rate with no upfront fee: 2.34% from First Direct.
Five-year fix
|Lender
|Initial rate
|Revert rate
|Upfront fee
|Metro Bank
|2.04%
|4%
|0.5% of loan
|First Direct
|2.14%
|3.79%
|£490
|HSBC
|2.16%
|3.79%
|£1,499
Best rate with no upfront fee: 2.39% from Halifax.
Two-year fix
|Lender
|Initial rate
|Revert rate
|Upfront fee
|Hanley Economic Building Society
|1.75%
|4%
|£299
|Newcastle Building Society
|1.75%
|3.79%
|£999
|Metro Bank
|1.89%
|3.79%
|0.5% of loan
Best rate with no upfront fee: 2.34% from First Direct.
Five-year fix
|Lender
|Initial rate
|Revert rate
|Upfront fee
|Metro Bank
|2.04%
|4%
|0.5% of loan
|First Direct
|2.14%
|3.79%
|£490
|HSBC
|2.16%
|3.79%
|£1,499
Best rate with no upfront fee: 2.39% from First Direct.
The cheapest rates are bound to be tempting, but you'll need to take the full cost of the mortgage into account before rushing in.
That's because lenders are now charging upfront fees as high as £1,999 on their table-topping deals. Higher fees allow lenders to offer lower rates and recoup their losses elsewhere.
Above, we've listed the best rates available with no upfront fees. As you can see, you might need to pay a premium of around 0.15-0.5% for a fee-free deal, but in some cases a 'more expensive' mortgage might actually be cheaper over the fixed term.
If you're unsure about which type of deal to go for, a mortgage adviser will be able to analyse deals based on their true cost, taking into account rates, fees and incentives.
The cost of fixed-rate mortgages has been rising since the first base rate hike in December.
The good news for borrowers is that rates fell so far in 2021 that they've been increasing from a very low base, so there are still lots of good deals available, regardless of the size of your deposit.
Variable-rate deals, such as trackers and discount mortgages, are immediately affected by base rate changes, so borrowers with these mortgages may be best moving to a fixed-term deal when they come to remortgage.
It's possible (but by no means certain) that the Bank of England will decide to increase the base rate again in May, so if you're thinking of locking in a new mortgage, sooner might be better than later.
One of the biggest questions when it comes to mortgages is how long to lock in your rate for.
Borrowers most commonly fix for either two or five years. Five-year deals were once significantly more expensive, but the gap has closed in recent years. With this in mind, many borrowers have chosen to fix for longer to protect themselves from rate increases.
This is a good idea in theory, but it's not the right move for everyone.
Five-year fixes usually come with high early repayment charges, meaning that you could be charged thousands of pounds if you decide to pay the mortgage back early (for example, if you move home and don't transfer it to the new property).
With this in mind, it's important to think of your own medium and long-term plans before settling on a mortgage term.
This story was originally published on 6 September 2021. It is regularly updated with the latest mortgage rates. The last update was on 14 April 2022.