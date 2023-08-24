Cheapest place to buy Aperol

If you're looking for the best deal on Aperol ahead of the August bank holiday weekend, we've rounded up the cheapest supermarket offers.

Supermarkets often slash prices ahead of bank holidays, but you might find an own-brand alternative is cheaper still, so it pays to know who sells their own budget bottles.

We've done the homework for you to find out where's best to buy Aperol, and how supermarket own brands compare on price.

Where to get Aperol for less

Aperol often goes on offer throughout summer, so it's worth shopping around for the best deal.

At full price, the 70cl bottle usually costs around £16 (£22.90 a litre), while the one-litre size will typically set you back around £21.

But you'll shave a few pounds off both when they're on offer. In both cases, the one-litre bottle is better value.

Here are the best deals we've found:

Aperol 70cl bottle, currently £13 (£18.50 a litre) at Amazon Fresh , Morrisons and Waitrose

(£18.50 a litre) at , and Aperol 1L bottle, currently £16 at Asda and Ocado

Cheapest own-brand alternatives to Aperol

Aldi and Tesco both sell own-brand aperitifs which offer a substantial saving compared to the branded version - even when it's on special offer.

Aldi's Aperini is the cheapest, saving you £10 compared to the big brand:

Aldi Aperini Superiore* - £5.99 for 70cl (£8.60 per litre). Available from Aldi .

- £5.99 for 70cl (£8.60 per litre). Available from . Tesco Bella Apertini Classic Aperitivo - £7 for 70cl (£10 a litre). Available from Tesco .

*Aldi Aperini is also sold as a pre-mixed, ready to drink spritz (99p for 250ml, £35.70 a litre) - available from Aldi .

While we haven't taste-tested these products in 2023, in previous years we found some supermarket alternatives scored similarly overall to the leading brand when tried by a panel of spritz-loving consumers, so they're worth a try if you're looking to cut costs.

How to make an Aperol Spritz

An Aperol Spritz has three main ingredients - Aperol, prosecco and soda water.

The official Aperol recipe calls for three parts prosecco, two parts Aperol, and one part soda water:

Fill a wine glass with ice Pour in 75ml prosecco Add 50ml Aperol Add 25ml soda water Garnish with an orange slice

Soda water is a type of carbonated water with small amounts of sodium or potassium bicarbonate added.

This gives it a slightly saltier taste than standard sparkling water, and makes it a good addition to cocktails - but if you can't get hold of any, you can substitute sparkling water instead.

Low-alcohol Aperol Spritz

For a lower-alcohol drink, you can use less prosecco and more soda water, or swap in a low or no-alcohol prosecco instead, such as Nozeco (£3.50 for 75cl, available from Asda , Sainsbury's , Tesco and Waitrose ).

Bank holiday supermarket wine deals



If you're planning on serving up some Aperol Spritz over the bank holiday, it's worth looking out for special offers to get the best deal on the prosecco part.

Some supermarkets intermittently run multi-buy offers on wine, where you get 25% off when you buy six or more bottles of wine.

Ahead of the late August bank holiday, we've spotted this deal running at Morrisons , Sainsbury's and Tesco , but others may well join in soon.

Before you buy, check out our wine reviews to find out which bottles our experts recommend, based on blind taste tests, including the best English wines, best sparkling wines and best champagne.

All aperitif bottles are 11% ABV. Please drink responsibly. Visit Drinkaware for advice on the risks and understanding your intake.

Prices and offers correct as of 22 August 2023