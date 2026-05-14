10 bargains for less than £30 we spotted in Amazon's Essentials Week

If you're looking to save a bit of money, finding discounts on the everyday products you rely on can be a real help.

Items like detergent, toothpaste and razors might seem inexpensive when you buy them individually, but they can add up over time.

Luckily, Amazon Essentials Week is running until 19 May, offering up to 30% off on household basics and daily staples.

We've taken the time to pick out some great deals on everyday essentials that have been tested by Which? and cost less than £30.

For bigger purchases, it could be worth waiting for Amazon Prime Day 2026 , taking place in June.

What makes Which? deals different? Retailers sometimes use misleading ‘was’ and ‘before’ prices to claim their deals are good. Media sites and artificial intelligence (AI) promote deals from retailers – but do they always check them first? We don’t just take retailers’ word for it, we track actual market prices over six months. We share cheapest and average calculations and evaluate products against strict performance benchmarks. So you get good quality at honest prices. *References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Ariel Platinum + Extra Stain Removal Pods

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £32.86

Cheapest price in the past six months: £27.11

We like: The large packs

We don't like: The deal is only available at Amazon

If you're looking to stock up on laundry detergent pods, you can buy three XL packs of 44 Ariel Platinum + Extra Stain Removal pods (132 washes) for around £27. That's 21p per wash.

Find out how well they'll clean your clothes with our Ariel Platinum + Extra Stain Removal Pods review or see more of the best laundry detergents.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Hand Cream

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £4.46

Cheapest price in the past six months: £2.86

We like: Suitable for sensitive skin

We don't like: Adds bulk to your bag

Washing your hands regularly during the day can sometimes dry out your skin, so it's a good idea to keep hand cream in your bag.

It'll help shield your skin from the elements and keep it moisturised and soft.

Aveeno's daily hand cream features a vegan oat formula that’s designed to be unscented, non-greasy and quick-absorbing.

Read about it in the Aveeno Daily Moisturising Hand Cream review or compare it to more of the best hand creams.

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Andrex Complete Clean toilet roll (pack of two)

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? No (23p per roll in January 2026)

Average price in the past six months: 88p per roll

Cheapest price in the past six months: 23p per roll

We like: Lots of pack options

We don’t like: Can be pricier than supermarket-brand toilet paper

Bulk-buy bathroom necessities, like toilet paper, so you don’t need to get it from the supermarket any time soon.

Amazon has discounted multipacks of the Andrex Complete Clean toilet paper. Buy 18 rolls for only £8, which works out at about 46p per roll.

See how it stacks up against the competition in the Andrex Complete Clean review.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Sun Spray SPF 50+

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? No but close (£7.73 in April 2026)

Average price in the past six months: £10.27

Cheapest price in the past six months: £7.70

We like: SPF 50+

We don't like: Expensive outside of sales

Summer is fast approaching, and when it arrives, sun cream is a must-have in your bathroom cabinet.

A good sun cream will provide solid UVA and UVB sun protection, will be easy to apply and won't leave skin feeling tacky and greasy.

Read our Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Sun Spray review or compare it to more of the best sun creams.

INIU BI-B6 10000mAh Portable Charger

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? No (£11.74 in August 2025)

Average price in the past six months: £21.06

Cheapest price in the past six months: £12.98

We like: Small

We don’t like: You may want a bigger size for more power

If you're worried about running out of juice during the day, this portable charger should keep you powered up.

It can slip into your bag without taking up too much space. There’s also a handy LED display showing the remaining charge, so you always know exactly how much battery is left.

Find out how well it'll charge your devices in the INIU BI-B6 10000mAh Portable Charger review or see more of the best portable chargers.

Ghost Sweetheart Always Eau de Parfum

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £32.54

Cheapest price in the past six months: £22

We like: Affordable

We don't like: 50ml is the smaller size

Spritzing your perfume before heading out completes an outfit with an invisible accessory.

This Ghost perfume is described as having a vanilla fragrance with notes of pear, pink pepper and bergamot.

Right now, it's on sale at Amazon for its lowest price yet.

Is this good enough to be your signature scent? Read the Ghost Sweetheart Always Eau de Parfum review or see more of the best perfumes for women.

Pearl Drops Strong Polished White Toothpaste

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? No (£2.98 in March 2026)

Average price in the past six months: £4.87

Cheapest price in the past six months: £2.98

We like: Mint flavour

We don't like: Whitening toothpaste can be abrasive

This sale is the perfect opportunity to load up on toothpaste.

The Pearl Drops Strong Polished White Toothpaste claims to make your teeth four shades whiter in three weeks with a low-abrasion formula.

Find out how it performs in the Pearl Drops Strong Polished White Toothpaste review or compare it to more of the best whitening toothpastes.

Bic Hybrid 5 Flex Razor

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? No (£10.35 in April 2026)

Average price in the past six months: £16.61

Cheapest price in the past six months: £10.35

We like: Flexible head

We don't like: Plastic handle

Time for a new razor? The Bic Hybrid 5 Flex is a men's shaver that promises a precise, close shave thanks to its flexible head.

This bundle comes with the handle and ten refill heads, so you'll be set for a long time to come.

Find out more about it in the Bic Hybrid 5 Flex review or compare it with more of the best razors for men.

Kenwood Dawn Collection Kettle

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £43.01

Cheapest price in the past six months: £28.99

We like: Low minimum fill

We don’t like: Plastic build

Brew your morning cuppa with the help of a new kettle, discounted in the sale.

This plastic kettle features textured stripes and chrome accents. You can buy it in several colours, including blue, cream, black, grey, green and purple.

The kettle's swivel base allows it to rotate 360 degrees, making it suitable for both left- and right-handed people.

Find out how well it works in the Kenwood Dawn Electric Kettle review or see more of the best kettles.

Buster Bathroom Plughole Unblocker (pack of two)

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £4 per bottle

Cheapest price in the past six months: £2.85 per bottle

We like: Simple instructions

We don't like: Single-use plastic bottle

It's always worth keeping a supply of drain unblocker to hand, especially if you often have issues with blocked pipes.

One 300ml bottle of this Buster unblocker usually costs £4, but today on Amazon, a pack of two costs £5.70, which is only £2.85 each.

Will this clear your pipes? Read our Buster Bathroom Plughole Unblocker review or see more of the best drain unblockers.