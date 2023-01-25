Delivery scams: fraudsters impersonate UPS on dodgy ‘missed delivery’ emails

Scammers are impersonating the courier UPS to steal bank details from unsuspecting victims.

This scam involves fraudsters sending out ‘missed delivery’ emails which include UPS branding, albeit with one subtle difference.

Impersonating delivery companies is a common tactic used by scammers. Which? has previously warned about fake DPD emails, a phishing scam imitating Evri and a Royal Mail chatbot scam.

Read on to find out how the latest delivery scam works, and for advice on how to report a dodgy email.

‘IPS’ scam email

The email above appears to be from UPS, but on closer inspection the logo says ‘IPS’. This is the first giveaway that it’s a scam. The second telltale sign is the sender’s email address, which is made up of random letters.

The email tells you that you’ve missed a delivery. It includes a prominent link to ‘reconfirm the parcel shipping’.

If you click the link, you’ll be taken to a website which includes a fake tracking number. You'll then be asked to select a new delivery date.

This might seem genuine, but there's a catch. The site then asks you to pay a ‘customs fee’ of €2. Don’t fall for this - most genuine delivery companies won’t charge you for missed deliveries, and customs fees only apply to international deliveries. If you enter your bank details, you'll be giving them to the scammer.

When we looked more closely at the website, we found it had only been created this month. UPS confirmed to Which? that it is in no way associated with the original email or the website.

How to stay safe online

If you receive a scam email, send it to report@phishing.gov.uk. Next, delete the message and block the sender. Suspicious website links can be reported via the NCSC website .

If you’ve given away any personal information, be on your guard around any subsequent unexpected calls, texts or emails, as scammers may look to exploit your data in the future.

If you’ve entered your bank details or made a payment on a dodgy website, contact your bank immediately and report the scam to Action Fraud .