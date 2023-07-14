Will I catch dengue fever in Europe this summer?

There have been a string of worrying headlines about the risk of catching dengue, and other tropical diseases, from mosquitoes in France, Spain and Southern Europe this summer.

Ahead of its main holiday season this year, the Spanish Ministry of Health warned of the potential to contract dengue fever in the Balearics, after several cases in Ibiza last year. Spain is not the only European country to suffer outbreaks. Last summer 65 people in southern France also contracted the disease.

Dengue is a severe flu-like virus spread by certain breeds of mosquito belonging to the Aedes species. The disease is common in tropical countries such as Brazil and Vietnam, but increasingly these mosquitoes have established themselves in Europe as climate change makes conditions more favourable.

According to Professor James Logan from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), and CEO of Arctech Innovation, the outbreak in France was the country’s ‘most severe yet’, and he warns that Europe may ‘struggle to contain the spread of dengue’ in future.

Dengue fever symptoms

The dengue virus causes a high temperature, aching, nausea and a rash. It usually lasts for one to two weeks. Some people experience no symptoms at all, but 1-2% of cases progress to severe dengue, which can cause serious complications. There is currently no specific treatment for dengue.

Is there a vaccine?

There isn’t a vaccine available to travellers in the UK. The NHS says the best way to prevent dengue fever is to avoid being bitten by using an insect repellent.

What are the chances of catching dengue fever in Spain and France?

Despite the doom-mongering headlines you may see this summer, you shouldn't be too worried. The NHS advises against infants, pregnant women, over-65s and immunosuppressed people travelling to places where dengue is found. If that’s you, perhaps think twice about going to South America. But in terms of your holiday to Spain or France this year, Professor Logan assures us the chances of catching dengue in Europe are very slim.

In 2022 there were fewer than 100 cases of dengue reported in Europe. To put that into perspective, there were around 4,000 cases of lyme disease (from tick bites) in England and Wales alone last year. That’s not to say your risk of a mosquito bite is low. There are 100 types of mosquito in Europe, many of which can give you an itchy bite.

If you're heading to areas where mosquitoes are prevalent, whether that’s Mallorca or the lakes of Italy, it’s sensible to apply an insect repellent with one of the four active ingredients proven to repel them: DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (this is not the same as citronella, eucalyptus or lemongrass) or IR3535.

For the time being, Europe’s winters are too cold for dengue-carrying mosquitoes so they’re largely killed off during these months, meaning there’s only a window during the summer months for the mosquitoes to breed and spread the disease. But as climate change continues to create hotter climates in Europe, it will become more prevalent.

Best insect repellent: 7 mistakes you’re making

According to Professor Logan, these are some of the most common misconceptions people make about insect repellent.

1. Using a repellent without active ingredients

Many people swear by Avon’s Skin So Soft Dry Oil Spray, but this product doesn’t contain any active ingredients (DEET, IR3535, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus) meaning it won’t be as effective as products which do and it’s not advised for use in high risk countries.

Read our advice on how to find cheap and reliable insect repellents.

2. Eating garlic

There’s no evidence which proves that eating garlic or taking garlic tablets will make your blood less desirable to mozzies.

3. Taking vitamin B12

Again, there’s no evidence to suggest taking vitamin B12 or other supplements will repel mosquitoes.

4. Drinking alcohol

Alcohol can actually make you more desirable to bloodsuckers as it raises your body temperature. The warmer you are, the closer your blood vessels are to the surface of your skin and the easier you are to sniff out.

5. Burning citronella candles

Again, there’s no evidence to back this up. It might help a bit but you shouldn't rely purely on citronella candles to repel mosquitoes. The same goes for herbal extract wristbands and sonic repellers (which claim to deter mozzies with a high-frequency sound). Instead, consider plug-ins for indoors and coils to burn outdoors which, evidence suggests, are both very effective.

6. Assuming mosquitoes only bite at night

The mosquito responsible for spreading dengue fever actually bites during the day. Generally, mozzies favour hot and humid weather with little to no wind. In fact, a good way to help repel mosquitoes when you sleep is to keep the air conditioning running as they don’t like the cold.

7. Not wearing perfume

Good news - your Chanel no.5 can come in the case with you as there’s no evidence to suggest mosquitoes are attracted to perfume. Professor Logan told us these insects are wired to be attracted to the scent of blood, not perfume.