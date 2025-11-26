Dividend tax hiked in blow to investors

A rise of two percentage points is expected to raise £1.2bn per year
Josh WilsonSenior data journalist

Josh is an award-nominated journalist with nearly a decade of experience, including writing for national newspapers. A data whiz, he specialises in covering personal finance and investing.

Dividend tax has been hiked by two percentage points in this year's Budget as Chancellor Rachel Reeves looks to raise cash for the Treasury.

The change will come into effect from April 2026 and is forecast to raise £1.2bn a year, on average, for the taxman.

People who hold investments outside of a stocks and shares Isa or Sipp, or who own their own business and pay themselves in dividends, will likely have to pay more in tax.

This follows repeated cuts in recent years to the tax-free annual dividend allowance, which now stands at just £500.

Here we explain exactly how dividend tax is changing, and how much you might have to pay.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

How much dividend tax will I pay in 2026-27?

If you own shares in a company outside of a stocks and shares Isa or Sipp, and receive dividends as a regular income from it, you are likely to be affected by this tax measure. 

Dividends from funds and investment trusts are also subject to dividend tax.

The rate of dividend tax you pay depends on your tax band, with the Chancellor announcing a hike of two percentage points to the basic and higher rates of tax.

Here's how dividend tax rates are changing:

Income tax bandDividend tax rate 2025-26Dividend tax rate 2026-27
Basic rate8.75%10.75%
Higher rate33.75%35.75%
Additional rate39.35%39.35%

Note that your dividend income can take you into a higher tax band than your salary might suggest. Someone with a salary of £45,000 and £9,000 of dividends would have some of those dividends charged at the higher rate (more on this below).

This change is expected to raise £1.2bn for the Treasury per year, on average, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. 

This apparently includes the behavioural impact of people who may choose to reduce their taxable dividend income in response to the measure.

How much is the dividend tax allowance in 2026-27?

The hike to the rate of dividend tax follows several years of cuts to the annual dividend allowance – the amount of income you can earn each year from dividends tax-free.

Although the allowance was left untouched today, it was slashed in past Budgets from £2,000 in 2023 to just £500 today.

Previous Which? research found that investing as little as £11,574 in a dividend fund could see you hit the £500 threshold.

'This tax attack on dividends flies in the face of the government’s desire to encourage investors to hold UK equities,' said Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown. 

'Given that the London market is home to so many good income stocks, it means particularly harsh tax treatment if they hold any of these investments outside an Isa or Sipp. It risks persuading investors to take their money elsewhere, or putting them off investments entirely.

'The UK is already underinvested. The tax system needs to be built to support investors, rather than punishing them and turning them away.'

Give a year of super-useful advice

How to get the best deals, avoid scams and grow their savings with expert guidance all year for only £36.75 – that’s 25% off.

Choose and save

Offer ends 8th January 2026

How much could this change cost you?

If your only income is from investments, then you can also use your tax-free personal allowance before you start paying tax on dividends.

So on top of the £500 dividend allowance, you could earn another £12,570 tax-free in 2026-27 (the same as in 2025-26). 

When working out how much tax you pay, HMRC will 'stack' your income, first counting your income from work, pensions and property, then your savings income and then your dividend income.

For example, if you received £45,000 from employment and then £9,000 from dividends, your tax bill would break down like this:

  • First £12,570 of your employment income falls within the personal allowance. Tax bill: £0
  • Remaining £32,430 is taxed at the 20% basic rate. Tax bill: £6,486
  • First £500 of dividend income falls within the dividend allowance. Tax bill: £0
  • Next £4,770 of dividend income (what's left of your basic-rate threshold for income tax) taxed at the new 10.75% dividend tax basic rate. Tax bill: £512.78 (rounded up)
  • Remaining £3,730 of dividend income taxed at the 35.75% dividend tax higher rate. Tax bill: £1,333.48 (rounded up)
  • Total tax bill: £8,332.26, made up of £1,846.26 dividend tax and £6,486 income tax. 

If you earn up to £500 in dividends, you don't need to do anything. There's no need to inform HMRC, simply enjoy your dividend income as you see fit.

But if you earn between £500 and £10,000, you'll need to tell HMRC. You can pay the tax due in one of two ways: have HMRC adjust your tax code so that the tax is taken from your salary or pension, or by filling out a self-assessment tax return.

You can also use our dividend tax calculator to work out your potential tax bill.

4 ways to protect yourself from dividend tax

  1. Use Isas: Any investments held within a stocks and shares Isa are completely free of dividend tax. You can deposit up to £20,000 into stocks and shares Isas per tax year.
  2. Move existing investments into an Isa: You can move your existing investments into an Isa using what’s known as a ‘bed and Isa’ transaction. This process allows you to sell an asset and repurchase it immediately in an Isa or Sipp.
  3. Transfer assets to a spouse: You can transfer ownership of assets to your spouse or civil partner tax-free. They can then make use of their own dividend allowance to earn up to £500 in dividend income tax-free. They can also move transferred assets into an Isa using their own Isa allowance – known as ‘bed and spouse’ Isa.
  4. Consider dividend-free investments: Many companies and funds pay no dividends and therefore will not be subject to dividend tax. Bear in mind that capital gains tax may be due on any capital gains you make.

Find out more: How to tax-proof your investment portfolio 

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.