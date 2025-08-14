Do air-conditioned homes sell for more?

With UK heatwaves becoming more common, we look at the potential returns of installing air-con and cheaper ways to keep cool
Sam Wilson

Sam covers personal finance topics, from the best savings rates to the reasons mortgage lenders say no. He enjoys crunching the numbers to help consumers get ahead.

Installing air conditioning in your home could cost thousands – but might it add even more to your property’s value?

With UK summers getting hotter and recent temperatures topping 30°C in parts of the country, it’s a question more homeowners are asking.

Here, we look at the potential returns, the upfront and outgoing costs, and whether there are cheaper alternatives worth considering. 

Could air-con boost your property's value?

Recent research suggests it might. Estate agent Benham and Reeves estimates that installing air conditioning can typically add around 2.5% to a home’s value. 

In high-value areas such as London and the South East, that could mean thousands of pounds.

Additional research by estate agent Redmayne Arnold and Harris found that homes with air conditioning also sold faster. 

When looking specifically at homes in Cambridge, they found that those with air conditioning sold 10 days faster than those without (20 vs 30 days). This is unsurprising, as they found that 65% of buyers prefer the feature.

How much does it cost to install?

Benham and Reeves estimates the typical cost of installation to be £3,000. 

Based on that figure, a property worth more than £120,000 could, in theory, see a return on investment – although the actual figure will depend on the type of system, the size of the property and how easy it is to install. Larger homes may need more units, increasing the cost. 

If you want to find out the price of installing air conditioning in your home, get a quote from a Which? Trusted Trader near you. It's best practice to get at least three quotes. 

Alternatively, if you would like a quicker and cheaper option, you could explore purchasing a portable air-con unit. They range in price from £300 to almost £1,000.

Where air conditioning is most common

Benham and Reeves analysed Zoopla listings to find the areas with the highest proportion of properties featuring air-con. 

Properties in London lead the way for air conditioning, but still only 2.3% of properties have it fitted.

The North East has the lowest number of homes with air-con: only 41 properties have it, or just 0.3% of all listings in the region.

London85,6031,9892.3%
East of England47,5027041.5%
South East75,4438461.1%
East Midlands30,4953121%
West Midlands 27,9351750.6%
Yorkshire and the Humber26,6351660.6%
South West47,5892330.5%

Source: Benham and Reeves research of Zoopla listing on 24 July.


Rising temperatures could drive demand 

A potential boost to your property’s value isn’t the only reason to consider air-con. With the UK’s climate becoming warmer, many homeowners are looking for ways to keep their homes comfortable during hot weather.

The latest State of the UK Climate report, produced by the Met Office with government funding, found that the past three years have all ranked in the top five warmest on record. It reported that 2024 was the fourth-warmest year since records began.

The report notes that 'extreme weather events are to be expected each year as an integral part of the UK’s climate'. In July 2022, the UK recorded its hottest July temperature of 40.3°C.

It also highlights that the greatest impact is likely to be from extremes of temperature rather than average temperatures, with the number of days reaching 30°C and 32°C more than trebling.

This trend means more people may seek ways to keep cool at home. Even if you aren’t considering air-con now, it could become an amenity worth weighing up in the future.

Alternative ways to keep your home cool

If you’re not ready to install air-con, or just need a quick fix during a heatwave, we’ve rounded up other ways to stay cool in sweltering temperatures. 

  • Electric fans A cost-effective way to tackle the summer heat. Bear in mind that they don't actively cool the air – they just move it around. You feel cooler because the breeze helps moisture to evaporate from your skin. See our reviews of the best electric fans.
  • Air coolers These look similar to dehumidifiers but don’t require installation or venting through a window like air conditioners. They draw in warm air and cool it using water stored in a tank. However, they are much less effective than air conditioners.
  • Close windows and curtains Keep windows shut when the air outside is warmer than inside to prevent warm air from entering the property. Use curtains, blinds or shutters to block out sunshine during the heat of the day or when rooms are not in use. At night, open windows to let cooler air in.
  • Take cool or lukewarm showers Cold showers may bring short-term relief, but using cool or lukewarm water is better. Let yourself air-dry rather than drying yourself with a towel. As the water evaporates from your skin, it creates a cooling effect.
  • Wear the right clothes at night To stay cool during warm nights, wear thin, loose, cotton-based clothing. This helps wick sweat away, increasing the surface area for evaporation and helping you feel cooler.

