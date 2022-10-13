Can Hisense's high-end OLED TVs rival more expensive models from LG and Sony?

When it isn't busy sponsoring every sporting event under the sun, Hisense makes TVs. And, true to form, its 2022 models are cheaper than similar sets from rival manufacturers.

We've only tested Hisense's high-end OLED and QLED TVs so far (don't worry, the mid and low-end reviews are coming), and we've tested equivalent sets from LG, Samsung and Sony, so it's high time we see how these TVs match up.

Below, we look at how they compare for price, specs and a smattering of performance. Plus, as ever, you can click through to read our full reviews.

Hisense 65A9HTUK: top-of-the-line OLED TV

At £1,999, the 65-inch 65A9HTUK is extremely expensive, however LG's most high-end OLED, the OLED65G26LA is £300 more, while Sony's XR-65A95K costs 60% more at £3,199.

While there's a huge disparity in price between these high-end sets, things are closer when it comes to features.



Hisense H65A9HTUK LG OLED65G26LA Sony XR-65A95K Price £1,999 £2,299 £3,199 Screen size 65 inches 65 inches 65 inches Display type OLED OLED OLED HDR formats HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision Screen refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 100Hz PVR Twin tuner Twin tuner Twin tuner Gaming features FreeSync, Variable Refresh Rate FreeSync, G-Sync, Variable Refresh Rate Variable Refresh Rate Show full table

Of course, specs don't tell the whole story.

Supporting all the HDR formats on offer doesn't mean a TV will make good use of them, and an OLED panel doesn't guarantee excellent picture quality.

Still, it's encouraging that Hisense is keeping pace with the leading lights in the OLED world and even surpassing them in some cases.

Specs don't reveal much about how a TV will sound, but this Hisense does have upward-firing speakers. These speakers will make better use of Dolby Atmos sound processing, which has become a marketing catch-all term to signify good, expansive sound. Our tests show that Dolby Atmos on its own doesn't guarantee decent audio, but since the technology is designed to send sound over your head the upward-firing speakers on this Hisense TV have a good chance of producing decent audio.

Ultimately, it's another year where, on paper, Hisense's TVs should be every bit as good as the brands people are used to seeing excel. We're always optimistic and we want cheaper TVs to succeed, but Hisense has burned us before...

Read our review of the Hisense 65A9HTUK OLED TV to see if it matches, exceeds or falls short of our expectations. Check out our LG OLED65G26LA review and Sony XR-65A95K review, too.

But wait, there's more... Hisense OLEDs, that is

The 65A9HTUK is the jewel in Hisense's crown, with the 55A85HTUK (£1,299, pictured) and 65A85HTUK (£1,799) slightly cheaper options. Still expensive, still high-end and still OLEDs.

Despite being cheaper, there isn't a great deal of difference between these and the more expensive 65A9HTUK.

They support the same HDR formats, gaming features and have the same HDMI inputs. The upward-firing speakers are absent though, so it won't be able to make as effective use of Dolby Atmos, and the screen isn't as bright.

There will be more changes behind the scenes of course. The 65A9HTUK likely had more time in Hisense's tuning labs to get the most from the screen and speakers.

Did it make much difference, or can you choose a cheaper Hisense TV and get as good an experience? Read our Hisense 65A85HTUK review and Hisense 55A85HTUK review to find out.

Hisense 55U8HQTUK: high-end QLED for a low(ish) price

Yes, £899 isn't exactly cheap, but it's relatively low for 55-inch QLED and the 55U8HQTUK has got features you normally only see in Samsung's top-tier Neo QLED TVs.

It's a backlit TV, so there's a layer of bulbs shining onto liquid crystals and quantum dots to produce the picture, but where the U8H differs from many backlit models is in the size of the bulbs. The Micro LEDs are tiny (clue's in the name), which means it has more control over which parts of the screen are lit. The increased specificity is key for accurate contrast, with rich, deep blacks and sparkling whites.

The Micro LEDs are the big thing (ironically) that marks the U8H as a special set, but it's also high-end in other ways. It's packed with every HDR format and all the gaming features you could want, most notably that 120Hz screen to help games look smoother.

As always with Hisense, the U8H range shows promise. It's got the features to succeed, but Hisense's striving to keep costs low could cost it dearly when it comes to our lab tests.

Read our Hisense 55U8HQTUK review and 65-inch Hisense 65U8HQTUK review and to see how they fared.

