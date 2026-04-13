Conflict in the Middle East is once again pushing up energy costs, making green home improvements increasingly tempting.

We’ve looked at one of the most common upgrades – solar panels – to see whether they can boost your property’s value. To find out, we spoke to estate agents across the UK.

Here, Which? explains whether solar panels add value, what actually affects house prices and how to get a sense of what your home is worth.

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Do solar panels add value to your home?

A typical 3.5kWp solar panel system costs around £6,100 to install, according to the Energy Saving Trust, although some systems can reach £20,000. But is this investment reflected in your home’s value?

Most agents told us solar panels don’t typically increase a property’s value, but they can make it easier to sell.

Tony Filice of Cardiff estate agent Kelvin Francis said they are more about improving ‘saleability’ than boosting price.

Agents elsewhere agreed. Coulters, which operates in Edinburgh and East Lothian, said buyers rarely ask about solar panels and they don’t affect valuations. Edwin-Johnson in Keswick also said they don’t price homes higher if panels are installed.

Melinda Illes of D J Alexander said panels ‘should improve saleability, and someone might offer more for a house with than without’, but added that they don’t typically change the formal valuation.

There are some exceptions. Ian Harris of Watsons in North Norfolk said solar panels could add value in certain markets. He pointed to Cambridge, where buyers are often younger, more eco-conscious and may be willing to pay more.

Jack Rees of R K Lucas in West Wales said panels don’t increase value directly but ‘can certainly enhance appeal’. He has seen buyers pay a premium where there is a favourable feed-in tariff with several years remaining, as the income can be a tangible benefit.

Some studies suggest solar panels can increase property values, but the results are mixed.

While some estimates suggest prices could rise by as much as 14% in certain cases, analysis by trade body Solar Energy UK puts the average uplift between 0.9% and 2%. In 2021, it compared Land Registry house price data with the solar installations database, and found that for a typical home installing a solar pv system could add around £1,800 to its sale price.

Find out more: what's happening to house prices

When should you get solar panels? Solar panels may not significantly increase your home’s value, but they are seen as a desirable feature by many buyers and could make your property more appealing when you come to sell. If you're planning to stay put, the upfront cost could be offset by savings on your electricity bills. Find out if solar panels are worth it for your home, including how long they take to pay for themselves. Then check our buying advice for solar panels for what you need to know before you purchase. If you do sell, make sure buyers can clearly see the benefits. For example, by sharing details of energy savings or any feed-in tariff income.

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What about other in-demand features?

Solar panels aren’t the only feature that can attract buyers.

Many agents told us electric car charging points are becoming more desirable. Jackie Quinn, Propertymark regional executive for the South East, said there has been an increase in buyers asking about them. As with solar panels, they are unlikely to add value directly but can make a property more appealing.

Some features can have the opposite effect. Most agents said oil-based heating systems don’t automatically reduce a property’s value, as there are still enough buyers willing to consider them. However, they can put some people off due to running costs.

Filice said this can sometimes lead to lower offers, as buyers factor in the cost of switching to a cheaper alternative.

Find out more: best mortgage rates 2026

What features add value to your home?

The size and type of your property remain the biggest drivers of value. Features such as an outdated kitchen, limited parking or a high flood risk can reduce a property’s appeal.

Location also plays a major role. Being close to a highly rated school, having good local amenities and strong transport links can all increase value. Santander research in 2024 found homes near top schools can command a premium of around £21,000.

Layout and condition can also make a difference. Quinn said open-plan living spaces and bifold doors opening onto a garden can add value.

Filice also highlighted open-plan kitchen diners and upgrading single glazing to double glazing as improvements that can make a home more attractive to buyers.

Find out more: how much is your house worth?

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How to find out how much your home is worth

If you want a rough idea of your home’s value, there are a few simple ways to get started.

1. Check Land Registry data for your area

You can find the average price of homes, categorised by property type, in your local authority based in the most recent available data (currently January).

The Land Registry is a valuable tool because its data is based on actual sale prices rather than asking prices. One downside is that it comes with a two-month lag. Overall, it still offers useful insight.

2. Use the Land Registry's 'price paid' tool

To get an idea of what homes closer to yours sell for you can use the Land Registry's 'price paid' database. With this tool you can find specific property sales on your street or within your postcode area.

However, this information can take a long time to update, so should also be used as a rough guide.

3. Research local listings

Another way to get a rough guide of the value of you home is to search property portals for asking prices of similar properties in your area.

Asking prices are best used as a guide, as there's no guarantee the seller will achieve the price they want.