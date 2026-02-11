Driverless taxis are coming to Britain - what will it mean for you?

Cabs without drivers should be on our streets before the end of 2026
James Rowe

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

Getting into a cab without a driver behind the wheel may be commonplace in certain cities in the US and China, but now Britain wants to get in on the act.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain how three tech giants are battling to get their cars on British streets, and tell you how our country could change once driverless cars arrive.

However, how widespread and accessible robotaxis are to become will depend on which company wins this race.

This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on an article originally published in the February/March 2026 issue of Which? Tech magazine.

