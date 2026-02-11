Driverless taxis are coming to Britain - what will it mean for you?
Getting into a cab without a driver behind the wheel may be commonplace in certain cities in the US and China, but now Britain wants to get in on the act.
In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain how three tech giants are battling to get their cars on British streets, and tell you how our country could change once driverless cars arrive.
However, how widespread and accessible robotaxis are to become will depend on which company wins this race.
This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on an article originally published in the February/March 2026 issue of Which? Tech magazine.
How to listen to podcasts from Which?
We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, and Which? Shorts every Wednesday. We also release special podcasts throughout the year.
Subscribe using one of the links below or find us in your favourite podcast app on your mobile.
- Which? Money on Apple Podcasts
- Which? Money on Spotify
- Which? Money on YouTube
- Which? Money on YouTube Music
As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.
- Listen to member-exclusive podcasts on the Which? website
- Listen on the go by downloading our app on the Google Play Store
- Listen on the go by downloading our app from the App Store
If you're not already a Which? member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.