Dyson Airwrap vs Shark Glam: I used both for a week and this is the one I’d buy

The battle of the hot brushes is heating up. Shark and Dyson both have new launches, but at very different prices. The Shark Glam costs £370, while Dyson’s newest Airwrap will set you back £580. The Airwrap is iconic, but do you really need to spend that much on a hair styler?

To find out, I put both tools to the test on my thick, wavy hair. Trying everything from blow-drying and straightening to curling and diffusing, I compared the finished looks, how long they lasted and how easy they were to use.

After a week of testing, one hot brush stood out. It was consistent, easy to use and left my hair with long lasting curls even after a wet and windy day out.

Keep reading to find out which hair tool is taking pride of place on my dressing table.

Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x vs Shark Glam: how do the hot brushes compare?

Whether you want to curl, wave, straighten, smooth or volumise, both are designed to transform damp hair into salon worthy styles at home using a much less damaging combination of heat and airflow.

To see how they compare, we’ve broken down the key features.

Accessories Straight set: 40mm Co-anda2x curling barrel, Fast dryer 2x, Round volumising brush 2x, AirSmooth2x attachment, Anti-snag loop brush 2x



Curly set: 40mm Co-anda2x curling barrel, Fast dryer 2x, Round volumising brush 2x, Tension comb, Anti-snag loop brush 2x, Wave+Curl diffuser Straight set: Auto-Wrap Curlers, Styling Concentrator, Silki Straightening Tool, Glossi Blow-dry Tool, Frizzfighter Tool



Curly set: Auto-Wrap Curlers, Styling Concentrator, Silki Straightening Tool, Glossi Blow-dry Tool, Diffuser Settings 3 temperatures (including cold shot)

3 speeds 3 temperatures (including cold shot)

3 speeds

Wet and cold modes Weight with round brush 350g 550g App Yes No

My week with the Dyson Airwrap

Using the Anti-snag loop brush 2x with the Dyson Co-anda 2x Dyson promises faster, easier styling with the new Airwrap Co-anda 2x thanks to a stronger motor, lighter handle and reworked attachments. I tested all six attachments to see if it's worth the hype.

What I liked

At 350g, it's the lightest Airwrap yet, making styling sessions more comfortable. You can even set up a personalised routine through the MyDyson app, which automatically handles timings for wrapping based on your hair type and preferred style, as well as the cool shot.

But is the app intuitive enough? And does the new motor and latest attachments make this the best Airwrap yet? Log in or join Which? to see what I think after a week of testing.

What I didn't like

It’s worth noting that the Co-anda 2x attachments aren’t compatible with older Airwraps. Plus, the curly and straight kits include slightly different attachments, so you may need to buy some separately to get the full set.

Plus, at £580, it’s one of the priciest hot brushes around. But is it an investment worth making? Log in or join Which? to find out.

My week with the Shark Glam multi-styler

Using the Silki straightener attachment on the Shark Glam

Like the Airwrap, Shark sells sets with attachments suited to curly or straight hair. The Glam also has settings for wet and dry styling. I tested every attachment – curling, blow-drying, straightening and diffusing – to see how versatile it really is.

What I liked

The Shark Glam comes with five different attachments, including the Silki straightener and Glossi round brush. The dry setting makes it handy for quick touch-ups between washes, and it rotates into a traditional hairdryer shape for drying and diffusing.

Log in or join Which? to find out what impressed me and how it stacks up against the Dyson Airwrap.

What I didn't like

With the Glossi round brush attached, the Shark Glam weighs a hefty 550g. It may undercut the Dyson on price, but at almost £400, it’s still a splurge – and there are definitely things to consider before spending that much.

Log in or join Which? to find out what bugged me while using the Shark Glam and whether the cheaper price equates to a worse-performing hot brush.

Which hot brush gave the longest lasting curls?

A common bugbear with these multi-stylers is curls that don't stand the test of time. To compare how the curls last after using the two hot brushes, I styled half my hair with the Dyson Airwrap and the other half with the Shark Glam.

Curls at the start vs end of the day.

After a wet and windy day, it was a close contest between Dyson and Shark for the longest-lasting curls but one did ever so slightly better - and it was easier to curl the hair to begin with.

Log in or join Which? to find out which tool triumphed.

5 ways to make your curls last longer

Hot brushes use lower heat, so extra prep will help your curls stay bouncy. Here's what works for me:

Use mousse Prep damp hair with mousse and heat protectant

Prep damp hair with mousse and heat protectant Don't overload the barrel Curl small sections

Curl small sections Don't rush Hold each section on the barrel of 15 seconds, then cold shot for 10 seconds

Hold each section on the barrel of 15 seconds, then cold shot for 10 seconds Pin it or clip the curls in place while you do your makeup

or clip the curls in place while you do your makeup Give it some extra hold Finish with hair spray to lock them in

Which hot brush would I buy?

Using the Anti-snag loop brush 2x with the Dyson Co-anda 2x

After a week testing both on my thick, wavy hair, one hot brush came out on top. While both have genuinely useful attachments, only one is the full package, making at-home styling effortless, simple and consistently impressive.

Log in or join Which? to find out whether I’d buy the Shark Glam or Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x. Already made up your mind? See below for the best prices for all the sets available.

What about the Dyson Airwrap i.d.?

We've tested all the Dyson Airwraps. The 2024 Dyson Airwrap i.d. has six attachments and works with the MyDyson app. At around £100 less than the Co-anda 2x, it could be a great choice if it performs well.

Log in or join Which? to see how it does in our testing.

