Ease the squeeze: the Which? Money Podcast miniseries

Listen to Which? experts and special guests discuss the rising cost of living as they share their tips to help you ease the squeeze.

When a huge rise in the energy price cap was announced in February, the Which? Money Podcast launched a special miniseries to help listeners through the rising cost of living crisis.

For five weeks, host Lucia Ariano was joined by Which? consumer rights expert Adam French and a revolving cast of special guest experts.

In each episode, the team explored a different rising household bill, sharing fresh tips on how to keep them as low as possible.

We also answered listener questions, put top tips to the test ourselves, and heard real stories from people whose budgets have already been stretched by the crisis.

Here, we've collected all the episodes in one place so you can learn how to reduce all of your bills, or skip to the topics you're most keen to hear about.

Be more money savvy Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. Your email Get the newsletter This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy







Episode one: how to save on your energy bills

Skyrocketing energy bills were the number one concern for many of the people we spoke to. With the price cap rising by almost £700 in April 2022, and possibly even higher later in the year, doing what you can to keep your bills down has become essential.

Anna Moss from market analysts Cornwall Insight joins Lucia and Adam to talk tariffs, home efficiency, and what you can do to save. Plus, producer Rob Lilley meets the founders of a community project doing its bit to help.

Read more: saving money on your energy bills

Episode two: saving money on your broadband, TV and phone contracts

With mobile phone service providers due to raise bills by more than 7%, Which? tech editor Paul Lester joins the show to share his tips on finding cheaper deals and haggling to reduce your bill. And one of our producers tries out haggling for himself.

Read more: how to save money on telecoms bills

Episode three: cutting costs on your food shop

Food prices jumped by 2.7% in January, according to the British Retail Consortium. Lucia and Adam are joined by the Food Foundation's Anna Taylor and BBC 'Eat Well for Less' host Chris Bavin to share ways you can save on your weekly shop.

Read more: how to save on food bills

Episode four: how to save on your commute

Special guests, including RAC's Simon Williams, On the Luce's Lucy Dodsworth and Which?'s own Adrian Porter, join the show to share their tips on finding cheaper transport after petrol prices reached record highs and rail fares rose by 3.8%.

Read more: how to save money on train fares and fuel

Episode five: combating the rising cost of renting

Rent is the largest monthly bill for millions of people across the country. So the cost of living crisis is only compounded by rents reaching record highs.

We reveal the results of a new Which? renting survey and hear tips from Generation Rent's Dan Wilson Craw and Hamptons' Aneisha Beveridge.

Read more: how to save on renting

Bonus Episode: What does the Spring Statement mean for your money?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered a Spring Statement in March, making announcements about National Insurance thresholds, fuel duty and VAT relief.

But what does it all mean for your money?

Read more: what spring statement 2022 means for your money

Episode six: Price hike Friday

April often comes with a sting in its tail in the form of higher household bills, price rises, and tax hikes, but this year will be especially punishing.

Here, we talk you through the changes, what's being done to help, and share tips for making a saving.

You can hear the latest from the Which? Money team wherever you usually get your podcasts. Or click these links to find the show on the platform of your choice.