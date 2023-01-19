Listen up - easy ways to improve the sound on your Windows PC or Mac

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
Whether you rely on your computer for work, to relax with or perhaps a bit of both, sound quality can have a significant impact on your day-to-day use. Sub-par settings will make music or streamed videos sound dull, for example, and can affect the clarity of video phone calls.
The good news is that there are plenty of ways to improve your listening experience, even on laptops with the tinniest speakers. Our experts suggest diving into your device settings to make some tweaks. Alternatively, you can consult our in-depth reviews to see which headphones will leave your audio sounding crystal clear.
Here, we explain why many laptops sound rubbish and what you can do about it by changing settings and connecting your computer to external audio devices. We also have seven quick fixes you can try to troubleshoot any audio issues - including how to fix sound problems on video calls.
Join Which? Tech Support – stay on top of your tech and get unlimited expert 1-2-1 support by phone, email, remote fix and in print.
When we test laptops, we know from experience to keep our expectations in check when it comes to sound.
It’s physically difficult to build decent speakers into compact laptops. In most cases, laptop speakers face upwards, which isn’t ideal for producing hi-fi quality sound. Some models fire out sound from the side or underneath, which is potentially even worse.
Laptop speakers are, at best, resonable for mid-frequence sounds. Such as dialogue or vocals. But will often struggle to offer enough bass or detail at higher frequencies. At worst, you might find the volume level is too low or movies and music or unlistenable.
However, you can adjust your settings to improve your sound - keep scrolling to find out how.
But, ultimately, if you want to get the best sound from a laptop, it’s likely you’ll need additional audio equipment. The 3.5mm audio jack on your computer, for example, could be used to plug in a pair of headphones or, if you mostly use your computer at your desk, a set of external PC speakers. Even a relatively cheap set of wired in-ear headphones will improve matters immeasurably.
Alternatively, you could consider connecting your computer wirelessly to either Bluetooth headphones, a smart speaker or a soundbar.
To see which audio accessories can complement your computer setup, check in with our expert headphones reviews and Bluetooth speaker reviews.
To configure your computer’s sound settings in either Windows 10 or 11, you’ll need to go to Start > Settings > System > Sound. You can also get there by right-clicking the speaker icon in the bottom-right of your taskbar and selecting Open Sound settings from the pop-up menu.
Here, under Output, you can choose your sound output device. In most cases this will be your speakers, but you might also be able to select headphones here or choose alternative speakers if you have your PC plugged into a TV or monitor that has its own built-in speakers.
There will be a volume slider here – this is the same as the general system volume setting that you can control by clicking the speaker icon in the taskbar or pressing the volume up/ down buttons on your keyboard.
Keep scrolling to read our seven quick audio fixes.
To see which Windows-powered machines have aced our tests, check out our Windows laptop reviews.
If you’re a Mac user, you’ll find that the sound settings in Apple’s macOS are pretty straightforward. Click the Apple logo (top-left corner) > System Preferences > Sound to access them.
If you're considering swapping out an aging Mac with a newer model, browse our Macbook laptop reviews first.
This is an object-based spatial audio format. When it’s employed on a laptop, Dolby’s tech uses software-driven techniques to generate a virtual 360-degree sound space.
That might sound good, but bear in mind the effect will only work properly with Dolby Atmos content, such as selected Disney+ and Netflix films and shows. And, as you might expect, it’s just not possible to recreate cinema-grade audio quality with a set of puny laptop speakers.
Spatial sound usually works better with headphones. You can try Dolby Atmos for Headphones for free on any Windows laptop by downloading the Dolby Access app from the Microsoft Store. This gives you a seven-day trial.
Which? Tech Support can help you keep you on top of your home tech. Our experts explain things clearly so that you can resolve issues and feel more confident using your devices.
Get unlimited 1-2-1 expert support:
You can join Which? Tech Support for £4.99 a month. You can cancel at any time.
Tech tips you can trust – get our free Tech newsletter for advice, news, deals and stuff the manuals don’t tell you
Additional reporting by Tom Morgan.