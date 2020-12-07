Emma recalls cot mattress after Which? tests uncover potential safety issue

The Emma Cot Mattress has been recalled after Which? tests found the mattress was too large for a standard UK cot, both before and after washing.

The mattress dimensions are stated as 140x70cm, which is the standard size for most cot beds. However, the mattress we bought was larger at 141x72cm.

After approaching Emma with our findings, the company has initiated a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure. Read on to find out what to do if you own the Emma Cot Mattress.

Why is the Emma Cot Mattress being recalled?

After carrying out tests in the Which? lab, we saw that the Emma Cot Mattress fails to meet requirements laid out by the British Safety Standard BS EN 16890:2017. The dimensions of the cot mattress are larger than the standard allows, both before and after washing the removable cover.

This newer standard passed in 2017 and, while it is voluntary, we test to this standard as it encompasses more risks than the current mandatory standard. We also believe doing so ensures a safer sleeping environment for your baby.

Using a mattress that's too large for your child's cot could lead to an uneven sleeping surface. The mattress could potentially buckle, leaving an opening between the mattress and the cot bed frame where your child could become trapped.

After sharing our findings with Emma, the company has removed this particular product from sale. It has also cancelled recent orders and issued a voluntary recall.

Emma responds

Since hearing from Which?, Emma has reached out via email to customers who recently purchased its Cot Mattress.

A statement to customers explains: 'As a precautionary measure, we have decided to recall the Emma Cot Mattress. This test standard is a voluntary standard used by Which? to test products. We would also want to confirm to you that no complaints or concerns have been reported to date regarding the Emma Cot Mattress.

At Emma, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality products that you can trust, and while this recall is not legally mandated, we believe that it is the correct decision. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment this might cause but hope that you can understand our decision to err on the side of caution in this instance.'

What to do if you own the Emma Cot Mattress

If you own the same cot mattress covered by this recall, you should stop using it immediately.

You have two options: dispose of the mattress yourself or arrange for Emma to collect it free of charge. If you opt for collection, this can be arranged via the returns portal on Emma's website. A courier will contact you in the next 2-5 working days to arrange a date and time for the pickup.

Emma is processing refunds for cot mattress owners automatically. It will return money back to the original payment method used to purchase the cot mattress and should be visible in your account within the next 3-10 working days.

For further support, you can contact Emma at advice@emma-mattress.co.uk .

Cot mattress safety