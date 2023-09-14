Find out whether you qualify for the Great British Insulation Scheme or Home Upgrade Grant

Two new government schemes designed to to help upgrade the energy efficiency of homes around the country are now open for applications.

The Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS) offers roof, loft or cavity wall insulation. Qualifying properties must have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D or below and be in council tax bands A-D in England or A-E in Scotland and Wales.

The Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) offers support to homes that are off the gas grid.

The government expects around 300,000 homes to be eligible for GBIS and around 25,000 for HUG. A new eligibility checker tool will let homeowners know whether they qualify.

The tool will ask questions such as how you heat your home, whether it has solid or cavity walls, and if you receive any benefits.

You can try out the Great British Insulation Scheme eligibility tool on the government's website .

After using the tool, you will be referred to your energy supplier for further support for GBIS, or to your local council for HUG.

For an overview on how to improve your home’s energy efficiency, read our guide to how to insulate your home.

Cut bills by £300-£400 a year

It’s hoped that qualifying households will be able to cut their annual energy bill by an average of £300 to £400 once the installation is complete.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: “Boosting the energy efficiency of homes creates the best long-term protection against fuel poverty for the most vulnerable.

"That’s why we are helping families across the country with extra support to make their homes warmer, while saving hundreds on energy costs.”

The new scheme extends the existing Energy Company Obligation, which offers free home energy efficiency improvements, including insulation, heat pumps and solar panels, to families on low incomes.

Insulation prevents heat from escaping your home, which means that you can heat it to a cosy temperature using less energy.

Good insulation is essential for homes using low-carbon heating systems such as heat pumps, so will be increasingly important as more households switch away from gas boilers.

Find out more about:

Support for off-the-gas-grid homes

The Home Upgrade Grant will offer support to off-the-gas-grid homes that have an EPC rating of D to G. These are properties that do not rely on a gas boiler to heat their homes, and instead use an alternative source of fuel.

The eligibility checker tool will inform householders in this group if they qualify for energy efficiency support. This can range from insulation and draft proofing to new windows and doors, alongside significant installations such as heat pumps and solar panels.

For more details on sustainable home improvements you can make, read our introduction to heat pumps and buying advice for solar panels.

Which? calls for continuing awareness, advice and action

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said:

'Which? research shows very few households are making insulation improvements to their homes and a key concern is affordability, so this government support to help eligible households reduce their energy bills and keep their homes warm during winter months is a step in the right direction.

'It is important that the government drives awareness of the support that is available, and ensures that eligible households can get insulation installed as soon as possible.

'Insulating a home can be complex and costly and the information and advice available to all households should improve so that people can feel confident making these vital changes to their homes. This should include information on how consumers can protect themselves from fraudsters and rogue traders who might take advantage of the scheme.'