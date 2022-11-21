5 things you should know about mattress guarantees before hitting the sales

Need a new mattress, and heading to the Black Friday sales? These are our top five top tips on making the most of your mattress guarantee.

If you're planning on hitting the mattress sales, you've got plenty of choice. But, in all the sales frenzy, don't forget about your mattress guarantee.

Should your dream mattress turn into a nightmare for some reason, your guarantee can come to the rescue.

Read on to find out more about why your mattress guarantee matters and how to make the most of it.

1. Guarantees can differ from one mattress to another, even from the same manufacturer

The word guarantee is often used synonymously with warranty, but there are differences between the two and it's important to know what each covers.

A guarantee is the assurance regarding quality and lifespan, with a promise to repair or replace if the product doesn't live up to its name

Warranties last longer than guarantees, may offer additional protection and you usually need to pay extra for them.

Our mattress reviews now contain guarantee information for mattress brands. Bear in mind that the guarantee may differ from one mattress to another from the same manufacturer, so do check before you buy.

A warranty or guarantee does not replace your statutory rights.

2. It's easy to inadvertently void your mattress guarantee

Some mattress guarantees may only cover issues with specific parts, such as the springs or stitching. And many won't cover problems that are caused by you handling or cleaning the mattress incorrectly.

For example:

Some won't cover you if you use your mattresses on the wrong type of bed frame, or use it on a bed base with slats that are greater than a specific distance apart.

Some have a weight limit: 20 stone/130kg for Eve mattresses, for example.

You could also invalidate your guarantee by not cleaning or caring for your mattress according to the instructions.

Always check the T&Cs of any guarantee or warranty before buying. Many of us are guilty of not bothering to do that, but it's worth the extra five minutes so that you don't inadvertently void your guarantee.

3. Read sleep trial terms and conditions carefully: some are very specific

Sleep trials, favoured by some bed-in-a-box brands, are a useful way to check if a mattress is right for you. In our latest mattress owners survey*, 24% of members had tried a sleep trial with our most popular mattress brand Emma.

Before opting for a sleep trial, some of which can be as long as 365 nights, it's essential you check the T&Cs.

Check how you need to return the mattress if you don't like it. Some sleep trials allow you to return it for free with a full refund – and you won't even have to try and get it back into the packaging. Other sleep trials aren't so generous, and will only let you exchange or upgrade your mattress. You may even have to pay an arrangement fee.

Most sleep trials have rules about using a mattress protector during the trial and many (quite reasonably) won't accept a soiled mattress back.

Be aware that some stipulate that you need to sleep on a mattress for a minimum number of nights before you can return it. This is so you can get used to it.

4. Testing a mattress in store isn't the same as sleeping on it

If you're comfortable shopping in-store, it means you can try out your mattress in person.

Spend at least 10 minutes on a mattress – this will give you some impression of what it would be like to sleep on. You can also ask the sales assistant for tailored advice.

Bear in mind, though, that trying out a mattress in-store, even for as long as 10 minutes, won't tell you what a mattress will be like in the long term. At best, it's an indication.

We survey Which? members to find out how they rate mattress comfort for each of the big brands. Find out more about the best and worst mattress brands, as rated by 2,851 Which? members.

Our mattress testing also involves simulating 10 years' worth of use, so that we can tell you which products will sag or soften over time.

If you're not wedded to the idea of testing your mattress in person, there are benefits to buying online.

For a start, it gives you a chance to change your mind – you're entitled to a 14-day cooling off period from the date you receive goods. This means you can cancel your order at any time from the moment you order up to 14 days from the date it arrives, and the seller is obliged to refund you.

5. If your mattress is not what you ordered, you could claim a refund

If something goes wrong with your mattress, don't be fobbed off. The first place to go is the retailer – the company that sold you the product – not the manufacturer.

If what you've been sold isn't of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose or as described, then it's possibly in breech of the Consumer Rights Act 2015. You have 30 days from taking ownership of a product to claim a refund if it's faulty.

Our faulty goods complaint tool is a good place to start. It will guide you through questions about your issue and generate a ready-to-go complaint letter.

Even if there's an issue outside of the guarantee period, or it's over your 30-day right to reject, you may still be able to take action.

Your consumer rights apply even if your manufacturer's warranty or guarantee has expired, and retailers can't ignore this. Check how long you have to return a faulty product or what to do if the retailer refuses to help.

*August 2021 survey of 2,581 Which? Connect Panel members.

Mattress sales happen all year round

If you desperately need a new mattress, there are plenty of mattress sales happening throughout the year – you don't need to wait for Black Friday to get a good deal.

A word of warning, though: if your heart is set on a specific mattress that isn't on sale, then it's worth holding out if you don't need to buy immediately. A bit more flexibility, and the mattress world is your oyster.

If your mattress hasn't quite given up the ghost, and you can hold out just a little longer, you'll more than likely find the mattress you're after on sale somewhere before too long.

