Food recall: chicken products from Aldi, Sainsbury's, Tesco and other UK supermarkets may contain salmonella

A wide selection of chicken products have been recalled from several UK retailers due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The affected items , which include sandwiches, chicken salads and ready meals, could cause serious gastrointestinal issues if consumed. Various UK supermarkets including Aldi, Tesco and Waitrose have issued recalls, along with café chains including Caffe Nero, Costa Coffee and Starbucks.

Read on for the full details on which products are being recalled.

Which products are being recalled?

Aldi product recall

The Aldi chicken products being recalled are:

Aldi Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich, use by 15 May 2022

Aldi Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich, use by 15 May 2022

Aldi Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wraps Mixed, use by 15 May 2022

Aldi Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap Triple Wrap, use by 15 May 2022

Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap, use by 15 May 2022

Aldi Chicken Beechwood Smoked Bacon and Stuffing Sandwich, use by 15 May 2022

Aldi Eat & Go Chicken and Bacon Club with Mayo, use by 15 May 2022

Aldi Eat & Go Classic Selection Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwiches, use by 15 May 2022

Aldi Flavoured Mini Chicken Fillets; Mango Curry & Shwarma, use by 19 May 2022

Aldi Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, use by 15 May 2022

Aldi Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich, use by 15 May 2022

Aldi Sweet Chilli Chicken Triple Wrap, use by 15 May 2022

What does Aldi say?

Customers should return these Aldi products to their nearest store for a full refund. For further details, you can visit the Aldi website or phone 0800 042 0800.

Marks & Spencer product recall

The Marks & Spencer chicken products being recalled are:

M&S Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap, use by 12 May 2022

M&S Classic Mini Roll Selection, use by 12 May 2022

M&S 14 Piece Classic Sandwich Platter, use by 13 May 2022

M&S Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, use by 13 May 2022

M&S Roast Chicken & Salad Sandwich, use by 13 May 2022

M&S The Café Classic Selection, use by 13 May 2022

M&S The Café Gluten Free Chicken Salad, use by 13 May 2022

M&S Made Without Wheat Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, use by 13 May 2022

M&S Honey and Mustard Chicken Pasta Salad, use by 15 May 2022

M&S Chicken and Bacon Layered Salad, use by 15 May 2022

M&S Chicken Caesar Salad, use by 15 May 2022

M&S Deli Filler Coronation Chicken, use by 17 May 2022

What does Marks & Spencer say?

Customers should avoid eating the products listed above and return them in-store for a full refund. For more details, contact 03330148555.

Sainsbury's product recall

The Sainsbury's chicken products being recalled are:

By Sainsbury’s Sage & Onion Chicken Breast Slice 180g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Café Chicken & Bacon Topped Toastie, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Cajun Chicken Grills 180g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Chargrilled Chicken Slices 160g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Chargrilled Chicken Slices 300g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Chargrilled Salt & Chilli Thigh Fillets 150g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Chicken and Bacon Sub Roll, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Chicken Salad Sandwich, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Chicken Triple Sandwich, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Chicken with Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Sandwich, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Chicken, Bacon & Caesar Wrap, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Classic Sandwich Platter, use-by dates from 3 May up to 12 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Classic Triple Sandwich, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Coronation Chicken Sandwich, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Firecracker Chicken Slices 160g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Flamegrilled Chicken Grills 180g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Flamegrilled Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Garlic & Herb Chicken Breast Slices 180g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Gluten Free Chicken Caesar Wrap, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Gluten Free Sandwich Platter, use-by dates from 3 May up to 12 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Grilled Tandoori Chicken Thigh Fillets 150g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Jerk Chicken Wrap, use by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Kansas City BBQ Wings 486g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Meat Sandwich Platter, use-by dates from 3 May up to 12 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Mexican Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Piri Piri Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, use-by dates from 3 May up to 20 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Spring on the Lemon Chicken Sandwich, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Thai Red Chicken Sandwich, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s Wrap Platter, use-by dates from 3 May up to 12 May 2022

By Sainsbury’s TTD Greek Chicken & Tzatziki Premium Wrap, use-by dates from 3 May up to 14 May 2022

What does Sainsbury's say?

Customers who have purchased these products should avoid eating them and return them to their nearest Sainsbury's store for a full refund. The company says no other products have been affected by this issue.

For further information, visit the Sainsbury’s website or call the Sainsbury’s Careline on 0800 636262.

Tesco product recall

The Tesco chicken products being recalled are:

Tesco Tikka Chicken Breast Thins 180g, use by 18 May 2022

Tesco BBQ Chicken Breast Pieces 180g, use by 19 May 2022

Tesco Chicken Breast Slices 180g, use by 20 May 2022

Tesco Chicken Breast Slices 180g (Express), use by 19 May 2022

Tesco Chicken Breast Slices 360g, use by 20 May 2022

Tesco Coronation Chicken Pieces 180g, use by 18 May 2022

Tesco Fajita Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g, use by 18 May 2022

Tesco Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g, use by 20 May 2022

Tesco Flame Grilled Chicken Thins 180g, use by 18 May 2022

Tesco Garlic & Herb Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g, use by 19 May 2022

Tesco Piri Piri Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g, use by 18 May 2022

Tesco Piri Piri Chicken Breast Pieces 180g, use by 19 May 2022

Tesco Sliced Chicken Breast with Sage & Onion 180g, use by 19 May 2022

Tesco Tandoori Chicken Pieces 180g, use by 19 May 2022

What does Tesco say?

Tesco customers should return any affected goods to their nearest store for a full refund. For more details, visit the Tesco website or phone 0800 505555.

Waitrose product recall

The Waitrose chicken products being recalled are:

Waitrose Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap, use by 14 May 2022

Waitrose Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, use by 14 May 2022

Waitrose Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich, use by 14 May 2022

Waitrose Entertaining Meat Roulade Wrap Selection, use by 14 May 2022

Waitrose Essential Chicken Mayo Sandwich, use by 14 May 2022

Waitrose Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, use by 14 May 2022

Waitrose Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich, use by 14 May 2022

Waitrose Roast Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich, use by 14 May 2022

Waitrose Roast Chicken Salad with Salad Cream Sandwich, use by 14 May 2022

Waitrose Sweet Chilli Chicken with Coconut & Coriander Pickle Wrap, use by 14 May 2022.

What does Waitrose say?

Avoid eating the affected products. Instead, you should return them to your local Waitrose & Partners branch. For more details, visit the Sainsbury's website or phone 0800 188 884 and select option 4.

Other retailers covered in this recall

Alongside the supermarkets mentioned above, there are plenty of other retailers issuing refunds for recalled chicken products. Customers should return their items in-store when possible.

For the full list of products covered by this recall, check the Food Standards Agency website .

Amazon – recalling chicken salads, wraps, baguettes, sandwiches and snacks.

– recalling chicken salads, wraps, baguettes, sandwiches and snacks. Café Nero – recalling its Chargrilled Chicken Salad Sandwich.

– recalling its Chargrilled Chicken Salad Sandwich. Co-op – recalling three chicken-based ready meals, along with four sandwich varieties and the Co-op Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap. Contact customer.careline@coop.co.uk or phone 0800 0686 727 .

– recalling three chicken-based ready meals, along with four sandwich varieties and the Co-op Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap. Contact or phone . Costa – recalling its Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, Roast Chicken & Bacon Classic Toastie, British Chicken Fajita Wrap and Chicken & Chorizo Stonebaked Panini. For more details, contact 0333 003 5883 .

– recalling its Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, Roast Chicken & Bacon Classic Toastie, British Chicken Fajita Wrap and Chicken & Chorizo Stonebaked Panini. For more details, contact . One Stop – recalling the One Stop Roast Sliced Chicken & One Stop BBQ Chicken Chunks. Contact 01543 363 133 .

– recalling the One Stop Roast Sliced Chicken & One Stop BBQ Chicken Chunks. Contact . Shell – recalling the 'Jamie Oliver deli by Shell' Spicy Chipotle BBQ Chicken Wrap. Contact 0800 731 8888 and select option 3 .

– recalling the 'Jamie Oliver deli by Shell' Spicy Chipotle BBQ Chicken Wrap. Contact and select . Starbucks – recalling the Starbucks Coronation Chicken Sandwich. You can reach Customer Service using the Starbucks website .

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning, with symptoms including nausea, a high temperature, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

Young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are at risk of being more severely affected.

If you experience food poisoning symptoms, the NHS website recommends drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration and notes that symptoms should pass within a week.

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've purchased a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for several months.

Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.