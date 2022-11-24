Food recall: Lidl grated cheese may contain pieces of plastic

Lidl is recalling Simply Grated Cheddar (500g) because it may contain small pieces of plastic, which makes the product unsafe to eat.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell the product warning consumers of the recall.

Read on for the full details on which product is being recalled, the best-before date you need to look out for, and what to do if you're affected.

Which Lidl GB product is being recalled?

The recall applies to Lidl GB Simply Grated Cheddar 500g with a best before date of 23 December 2022. Other Lidl Simply range products and best before dates are not affected by this recall.

Lidl GB Simply Grated Cheddar

Pack size: 500g Best before: 23 December 2022

The best before date can be found on the back of the pack, circled on the image below:



What to do if you bought this Lidl cheese

If you've bought the product, the advice from Lidl is not to eat it. Instead, you should return it to a Lidl store for a full refund.

Lidl has said that a receipt is not required for the refund.

If you want to contact Lidl, you can get in touch via the details below:

Lidl Customer Services line: 0800 4441234

Email: customer.services@lidl.co.uk .

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've purchased a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for several months.

Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

