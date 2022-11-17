Coca-Cola recall: some packs of Coke Zero pose risk if you’re managing sugar intake

Coca-Cola is recalling some multipacks of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar as some packs have been boxed incorrectly and may contain Coca-Cola Original.

A small number of multipacks with Christmas cardboard packaging are affected, which could pose risks if you have to monitor your sugar intake.

Read on for the full details of which products are subject to recall, along with information covering the best-before/use-by dates you need to look out for.

Which Coca-Cola products are being recalled?

Coca-Cola is recalling certain Coke Zero Sugar Multipacks with Christmas packaging.

Pack size: Multipack of 24 x 330ml cans

Multipack of 24 x 330ml cans Batch codes: 301WA1, 302WA1, 303WA1, 304WA1, 305WA5, 306WA5, 307WA5 and 308WA5

301WA1, 302WA1, 303WA1, 304WA1, 305WA5, 306WA5, 307WA5 and 308WA5 Best before: 31 October 2023 and 30 November 2023

These products have been recalled as they may contain Coca-Cola Original instead of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

This may be an issue if you manage your sugar intake for health reasons, such as if you have diabetes or high blood pressure.



What should I do if I've bought a pack of Coke Zero that's been recalled?

Customers who have bought this product should contact Coca-Cola which will arrange for your product to be exchanged.

You can get in touch with Coca-Cola by calling its customer service team on 0800 22 77 11 (open Monday - Friday 9am-5pm)

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've bought a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to request a refund through the Consumer Rights Act. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for a long time.

If you can show evidence of proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or disposed of it.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

