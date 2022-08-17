Food recall: Lidl recalls Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillets

Lidl is recalling its Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil (150g) following listeria monocytogenes potentially being present in the product.

The affected batch comes with a best before date of 02/01/2021 and its lot number (Lot Nr) is 01063402062022. Both of these numbers can be found on the front of the pack.

Read on for the full details of this Lidl product recall, as well as what you need to do if you've bought the affected smoked mackerel from Lidl.

Which products are being recalled?

This product recall only affects 150g packs of Lidl's Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil.

Eridanous Greek Style Smoke Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil (150g)

Pack size – 150g

– 150g Lot Nr – 01063402062022

– 01063402062022 Best before – 02/01/2023

Why is the Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil being recalled?

It's being recalled due to the potential presence of listeria monocytogenes, which can trigger severe gastrointestinal symptoms similar to the flu and which in certain groups, including young and old people, those who are pregnant and those who are immunosuppressed, can cause serious symptoms.

Other products with different best before dates and lot numbers are not affected.

What should I do if I'm affected?

If you've bought this product, the advice from Lidl is to not eat it.

You can return it to any Lidl store for a full-refund with or without a receipt.

For further information about the recall visit the Lidl site , or contact the Lidl customer service team on 0370 444 1234 or by email at customer.services@lidl.co.uk

Lidl told us that it wished to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

What is listeria?

Listeria bacteria cause listeriosis, a rare infection that typically goes away without treatment, but which can cause some people serious problems.

It's usually caught from food containing listeria monocytogenes, which can appear in lots of food types but is often a problem in chilled and ready-to-eat foods.

You can also catch it from someone who has it if they haven't washed their hands and you eat food they've handled. It can also be caught from close contact with farm animals, typically cows and sheep, while they are giving birth. Catching listeria is less common in these last two examples, though.

Most people either have no symptoms or mild symptoms, which can include a high temperature, aches and pains, chills, sickness and diarrhoea.

For more information on listeria, including how to treat listeriosis, check out the NHS website .

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've purchased a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for several months.

Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away. But in the case of this Lidl recall, you won't need to have a receipt.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

