Food recall: Tahira meat products may be unsafe to eat due to poor temperature control

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
Tahira is recalling a number of meat products because insufficient temperature control has made them unsafe to eat.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the products affected. The recall doesn't apply to Tahira products sold at Asda, Co op, Morrisons or Sainsbury's.
Read on for the full details on the nine products being recalled, along with information on the pack sizes and batch codes you need to look out for.
For more product recall updates and other useful family shopping information, get our Family newsletter – it's free
The recall applies to the following products with the listed pack sizes and batch codes.
Tahira Chilled Beef Sausage Hot and Spicy
Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Piri Piri
Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Tikka
Tahira Turkey Chorizo
Tahira Sliced Turkey Pizza Topping Salami
Tahira Sliced Poultry Mortadella with Paprika
Tahira Chilled Mini Chicken Sausage
Tahira Beef Salami
Tahira Nabulsi Cheese
If you've bought any of the recalled products, the advice is not to eat them. Instead, you should return them to the shop where they were purchased from to be disposed of. A full refund will be issued.
Any of the products listed above sold at Asda, Co op, Morrisons and Sainsbury's aren't affected. Tahira products shouldn't be returned to these stores as a refund won't be provided.
If you want to contact Tahira, you can get in touch via the details below:
If you've purchased a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act 2015. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for several months.
Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away.
Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.
Tips for living well Get our free Food & Health newsletter: shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy