Food recall: Tahira meat products may be unsafe to eat due to poor temperature control

Tahira is recalling a number of meat products because insufficient temperature control has made them unsafe to eat.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the products affected. The recall doesn't apply to Tahira products sold at Asda, Co op, Morrisons or Sainsbury's.

Read on for the full details on the nine products being recalled, along with information on the pack sizes and batch codes you need to look out for.

Which products are being recalled?

The recall applies to the following products with the listed pack sizes and batch codes.

Tahira Chilled Beef Sausage Hot and Spicy

Pack sizes 500g and 8 x 500g

500g and 8 x 500g Batch codes 63479, 64318, 64167, 64678, 64978

Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Piri Piri

Pack sizes 500g and 8 x 500g

500g and 8 x 500g Batch codes 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678

Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Tikka

Pack sizes 500g and 8 x 500g

500g and 8 x 500g Batch codes 3479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678

Tahira Turkey Chorizo

Pack sizes 80g and 12 x 80g

80g and 12 x 80g Batch codes 22300, 22363

Tahira Sliced Turkey Pizza Topping Salami

Pack sizes 125g and 12 x 125g

125g and 12 x 125g Batch codes 64338, 64840

Tahira Sliced Poultry Mortadella with Paprika

Pack sizes 200g and 8 x 200g

200g and 8 x 200g Batch codes 64399, 64101

Tahira Chilled Mini Chicken Sausage

Pack sizes 400g and 6 x 400g

400g and 6 x 400g Batch code 64338

Tahira Beef Salami

Pack sizes 80g and 12x80g

80g and 12x80g Batch code 22363

Tahira Nabulsi Cheese

Pack sizes 250g and 8 x 250g

250g and 8 x 250g Batch code 4811

What should I do if I'm affected?

If you've bought any of the recalled products, the advice is not to eat them. Instead, you should return them to the shop where they were purchased from to be disposed of. A full refund will be issued.

Any of the products listed above sold at Asda, Co op, Morrisons and Sainsbury's aren't affected. Tahira products shouldn't be returned to these stores as a refund won't be provided.

If you want to contact Tahira, you can get in touch via the details below:

Customer services 020 8795 3113

Email info@tahira.com

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've purchased a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act 2015. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for several months.

Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

