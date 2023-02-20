Food safety recall: Lidl salami may contain salmonella

A food recall has been issued by Lidl for some of its Deluxe Strolghino Salami (250g) because of the potential presence of salmonella.

Affected products carry use-by dates of 13 April 2023 and 8 May 2023.

Read on for more details on this food recall, including what to do if you're affected, and how to spot symptoms of salmonella food poisoning.

Which products are being recalled and why?

Supermarket chain Lidl has issued a recall on one of its Deluxe salami products due to the potential risk of contracting salmonella from it.

Deluxe Strolghino Salami

Pack size – 250g

– 250g Use-by dates – 13 April 2023 and 8 May 2023

What should I do if I'm affected?

If you've bought any of the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store you bought it from for a full refund.

If you have any queries or concerns, email customer.services@lidl.co.uk or phone 0800 977 7766.

What does Lidl say?

Lidl has stated:

'If you have bought the above mentioned product, we advise you not to eat it. Instead return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

'Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

'No other Lidl GB products are known to be affected.'

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a common bacteria that's spread by inadequate cooking and cross-contamination.

It can cause food poisoning, which can include the following symptoms:

nausea

high temperature

diarrhoea

stomach cramps

vomiting

Young children, older people and those with compromised immune systems are at risk of being more severely affected.

If you experience food poisoning symptoms, the NHS website recommends drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration, and notes that symptoms should pass within a week.

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If a recall notice is issued for an item of food you've bought, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act.

The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for several months.

It will depend on the retailer, but some don't need you to provide proof of purchase (such as a receipt, bank statement or online order confirmation) - you can simply bring the item in for a full refund.

However, if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away you will need proof of purchase.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

