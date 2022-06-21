Food recall: Waitrose frozen cooked king prawns may contain uncooked prawns

Waitrose has recalled two of its frozen packs of cooked prawns because some of the prawns inside may be raw.

Eating raw shellfish can lead to food poisoning and other issues, and the risk of uncooked prawns in either pack means the contents aren't safe to eat.

Which products are being recalled?

Two different packs of frozen king prawns are being recalled.

Waitrose Frozen Cooked & Peeled Jumbo King Prawns

Pack size - 200g

200g Batch code - VN394

VN394 Best before - end: All date codes up to and including June 2023

Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns

Pack size - 250g

250g Batch code - VN394

VN394 Best before - end: All date codes up to and including February 2024

What should you do if you've bought these products?

Don't eat them. Seal the pack, if opened, and return it to your local Waitrose store where you'll get a full refund.

If you have any queries you can contact Waitrose directly on 0800 188 884 and choose option 4.

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've bought a product that's been recalled, you have the right to a refund under the Consumer Rights Act.

You should get a full refund from the retailer, even if you've opened the pack or eaten some.

There's no need for a receipt, but if you've eaten them all or thrown the product away and would still like a refund, then you may need to provide proof of purchase.

