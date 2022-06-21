Food recall: Waitrose frozen cooked king prawns may contain uncooked prawns

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Waitrose has recalled two of its frozen packs of cooked prawns because some of the prawns inside may be raw.
Eating raw shellfish can lead to food poisoning and other issues, and the risk of uncooked prawns in either pack means the contents aren't safe to eat.
Keep reading for full details on which prawns are being recalled.
Two different packs of frozen king prawns are being recalled.
Don't eat them. Seal the pack, if opened, and return it to your local Waitrose store where you'll get a full refund.
If you have any queries you can contact Waitrose directly on 0800 188 884 and choose option 4.
If you've bought a product that's been recalled, you have the right to a refund under the Consumer Rights Act.
You should get a full refund from the retailer, even if you've opened the pack or eaten some.
There's no need for a receipt, but if you've eaten them all or thrown the product away and would still like a refund, then you may need to provide proof of purchase.
