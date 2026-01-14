Funeral costs on the rise: how talking about it can help

The average cost of a traditional attended funeral reached £4,510 in 2025, according to insurer SunLife’s annual Cost of Dying report.

This is up 5.3% on 2024 – the highest year-on-year rise in prices since 2016 – and many are seeking cheaper alternatives or cost-cutting measures as a result.

Here, Which? explores what’s happening to funeral prices and explains how an open conversation with your loved ones could be key to cutting costs.

What’s happening to funeral prices?

How much your funeral costs will depend on whether you opt for a burial or cremation and the type of service you have.

Burial is typically more expensive than cremation and opting for a direct funeral – without an attended service – can considerably cut costs.

This table shows how the costs of direct and traditional funerals have changed since 2024.

Type of funeral 2024 2025 Direct cremation £1,597 £1,628 Direct burial £1,527 £1,628 Traditional attended cremation £3,980 £4,200 Traditional attended burial £4,285 £4,510

It's important to note that these prices just cover the cost of the funeral itself: this includes the collection, care and transport of the deceased, the coffin and hearse (if supplied) and the cost of the burial or cremation.

The additional elements that make the service personal, like the memorial service, venue hire or catering, will all cost extra. According to SunLife, people typically spend an additional £1,312 on the send-off.

Why are funerals getting more expensive?

According to funeral directors, increased cremation and burial fees, higher coffin prices and rising wholesale and energy costs have all played a role in driving prices up.

And many people are looking for cheaper alternatives as a result. Simple attended funerals – which involve an attended burial or cremation without some of the more expensive traditional elements, such as a limousine and pallbearers, are now the most popular choice, according to the report.

It's worth considering whether the more traditional aspects of a funeral are important to you, as simpler funerals are considerably cheaper: according to SunLife, a simple attended funeral costs on average £3,828, compared to £4,510 for a traditional service.

How should you pay for your funeral?

Seven in 10 people make some provision to cover the cost of their own funeral, according to the report.

One of the most common ways to pay for a funeral is to set money aside: more than four plan to pay for their funeral using savings or investments.

Most banks will let funeral costs be paid directly from your account before probate is granted, but your executor may need to cover the costs themselves and be reimbursed later.

If you're worried about rising costs, a funeral plan could be a good option: you'll choose the type of funeral you want and pay for it in advance and the cost will be protected against inflation, reducing the risk of surprise costs later down the line.

You should do your research before purchasing a plan and make sure you understand exactly what is and isn't included, as many don't cover the costs of things such as burial plots, flowers and catering.

4 reasons to talk about your funeral wishes

1. Because it may be easier than you think

When we surveyed 1,232 Which? members in November 2025, just one in five said they had discussed their funeral wishes with loved ones in the past 12 months.

While it can feel difficult to broach the subject of death – especially for the first time – in reality it might be easier than you expect: nearly all the members who’d discussed their funeral wishes with their loved ones in the past year said it was either easy, or neither easy nor difficult.

‘If you think there will be an awkward response, you could lay the groundwork by raising it as a topic that is to be talked about soon and asking your family to think about what issues are difficult/important for them beforehand’ one member suggested.

2. It could save money

Letting your loved ones know what you want – and don’t want – for your funeral could save a considerable amount of money: organisers who knew some of their loved ones' wishes saved on average £335, according to SunLife.

Burials are considerably more expensive than cremation – but more than half of funeral organisers said they didn’t know which their loved one wanted.

Talking about your funeral in advance means money won’t be spent on unnecessary extras or services you don’t want.

3. To ease the financial burden on your loved ones…

According to SunLife, while most people make some arrangements to cover the cost of their own material, six in 10 don't put enough money aside to cover all the costs.

In some cases this can put serious financial strain on friends and family members. One in seven families experience notable financial concerns when paying for a funeral, and have to find £2,365 to cover costs, according to the report.

Discussing your funeral plans with your loved ones and being clear about who will pay for it – minimises the risk of surprises later on.

4. …as well as the emotional one.

Discussing your wishes in advance can make the process of organising your funeral much easier for your loved ones, as they can feel confident they’re organising the send off you wanted.

‘Giving guidance on how you feel about your own funeral is very helpful for those who will be left when you die’ one Which? member told us.

It’s also important to recognise what your funeral means to your loved ones, and the role it will play in their grieving process: having an open conversation can help align expectations and reduce the risk of arguments or stress after you’ve died.