Google withdraws support for older Nest thermostats: what to do if you're affected

Google has officially announced that it's set to end support for 1st-gen (2011) and 2nd-gen (2012) Nest thermostats later this year.

The changes, confirmed via a blog post on the Google Nest Community site, will come into effect from 25 October 2025. After this date, customers will no longer receive software or security updates to their devices.

Below, we round up everything you need to know if you own one of the Nest devices named above. Plus, find out how our rigorous testing uncovers the best smart thermostats – handy if you're shopping for a new system.

Affected Nest devices will no longer be controllable remotely via smartphone or Google Assistant.

Despite the changes, users will still be able to adjust the temperature and modify schedules directly on their thermostat.

The company will reach out to users impacted by the move and offer 50% off the Tado Smart Thermostat X.

What is happening?

In a statement discussing the future of Nest, Google has said that it will transition away from three of its oldest devices to instead bring 'cutting-edge features' to the latest generation of Nest thermostats.

The blog post explains: 'As we look at what it takes to support your energy needs going forward, it has become increasingly challenging to continue to update these products given the early hardware.'

As a result, the following devices will no longer receive software or security updates from October of this year:

Nest Learning Thermostat 1st gen (2011)

Nest Learning Thermostat,2nd gen (2012)

Nest Learning Thermostat 2nd gen EU version (2014)

To confirm which model you own, Google says you can look at the display or the base of the device. Alternatively, open up the Nest or Home smartphone app to find out which thermostat you own.

Although updates are stopping for the above thermostats, the tech giant has confirmed that users will still be able to adjust the temperature and modify schedules directly on the device. In other words, the thermostats will still function, but only with manual control.

All other Nest thermostat models sold in the UK – including the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen 2015) and Nest Thermostat E (2018) – are unaffected and will continue to receive security updates.

No more new Nest thermostats for Europe

On the future of the Nest range, Google says: 'Heating systems in Europe are unique and have a variety of hardware and software requirements that make it challenging to build for the diverse set of homes. Therefore, moving forward, we’ll no longer launch new Nest thermostats in Europe.

'The Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd gen (2015) and Nest Thermostat E (2018) will continue to be sold in Europe while supplies last. These devices will still receive security updates and you can control them via the Nest and Home apps.'

Next steps for affected users

To help 'ease the transition', Google will be reaching out to eligible users via email with a personalised link to redeem a discount offer.

Users in Europe will be offered 50% off the Tado Smart Thermostat X (shown below), which can be set up alongside your other smart home devices in the Google Home app.

You likely won't want to be using an out-of-support device this winter, which means you can either take Google up on its discount offer or shop for an alternative smart thermostat.

Smart thermostats in the Which? test lab

Our experts have tested smart thermostats from Hive, Honeywell, Tado, Worcester Bosch and more, to see which is accurate and best for programming schedules.

As part of our rigorous lab tests, we measure thermostat function and accuracy using a temperature-controlled chamber. Plus, all thermostats go through a barrage of tests to check how well they protect you from hacking attacks, and keep your data secure and private.

