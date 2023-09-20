Groundbreaking Online Safety Bill set to become law

The Online Safety Bill has passed through the House of Lords and will soon become law, marking a major step towards a safer internet.

Under this new legislation, online platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Google, will be legally obliged to remove harmful content, which will include scams and fraudulent content amongst others.

Read on to find out the significance of this new legislation for consumers and for advice on staying safe online.

Why the Online Safety Bill matters

A survey conducted by the regulator Ofcom found that nine in 10 people had encountered fraud online, and nearly half of adult internet users had been drawn into engaging with an online scam.

Currently big tech has no legal responsibility to prevent criminals operating on their platforms, allowing platforms to take a reactive approach to removing harmful content.

Which? has long campaigned for greater protections for consumers from online fraudsters, and our research has regularly highlighted the detriment consumers suffer due to online fraud on unregulated online platforms.

Last year, our investigation with Demos Consulting uncovered a host of potentially fraudulent and misleading investment adverts on Instagram and Facebook. These dodgy adverts promised tempting investment 'services', tips, training and advice.

Under the Online Safety Bill, online platforms will be required to prevent and quickly remove harmful online content. Ofcom will be responsible for ensuring platforms implement these changes once the Bill receives Royal Assent in the coming weeks.

Which? responds to passing of Online Safety Bill

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: ‘The Online Safety Bill passing its final hurdle in parliament is a very significant moment.

'Which? led the campaign for consumers to have stronger protections against potentially devastating scam adverts on social media platforms and search engines. These new laws should make a big difference by putting the onus on tech firms to stop them from appearing in the first place.

'The tech giants need to get their houses in order ahead of these new laws coming into force, while Ofcom must hold platforms to a high standard and stand ready to take enforcement action, including fines, against firms that fail to meet those standards.’

Staying safe online

Fraudsters are expert at being able to part you from your money, creating convincing websites, emails and social media pages and profiles.

If you’re being asked for money or personal details, think twice about handing them over. An offer that’s too good to be true is sadly often the case - whether that’s a bargain price for sought-after goods or tickets, or an investment offer with an unusually high return, we’ve seen them all.

If you've shared personal details with someone who you think could be a scammer, change any relevant passwords and report the scam attempt to Action Fraud , or the Police on 101 if you live in Scotland. If you've shared financial details with a scammer, contact your bank immediately.

Suspicious emails can be forwarded to report@phishing.gov.uk, and scam websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre online.