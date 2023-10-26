Which? celebrates new online safety laws

Sign up for scam alerts Our emails will alert you to scams doing the rounds, and provide practical advice to keep you one step ahead of fraudsters. Sign up for scam alerts

Why the Online Safety Bill matters

A survey conducted by the regulator Ofcom found that nine in 10 people had encountered fraud online, and nearly half of adult internet users had been drawn into engaging with an online scam.

Previously, big tech had no legal responsibility to prevent criminals from operating on their platforms, allowing platforms to take a reactive approach to removing harmful content.

Which? has long campaigned for greater protections for consumers from online fraudsters, and our research has regularly highlighted the detriment consumers suffer due to online fraud on unregulated online platforms.

Last year, our investigation with Demos Consulting uncovered a host of potentially fraudulent and misleading investment adverts on Instagram and Facebook. These dodgy adverts promised tempting investment ‘services’, tips, training and advice.

Under the Online Safety Bill, online platforms will be required to prevent and quickly remove harmful online content. Ofcom will be responsible for ensuring platforms implement these changes.

Which? responds to passing of the Online Safety Bill

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: ‘Which? led the campaign for consumers to have stronger protections against scam adverts on social media platforms and search engines that can have devastating financial and emotional consequences for victims.

‘These new Online Safety laws are a major step forward in the fight back against fraud by forcing tech firms to step up and take more responsibility for stopping people being targeted by fraudulent online adverts.

‘Ofcom must now develop codes of practice that will hold platforms to a high standard and be prepared to take strong enforcement action, including fines, against firms if they break the law.’

Staying safe online

Fraudsters are expert at being able to part you from your money, creating convincing websites, emails and social media pages and profiles.

If you’re being asked for money or personal details, think twice about handing them over. An offer that’s too good to be true is sadly often the case - whether that’s a bargain price for sought-after goods or tickets, or an investment offer with an unusually high return, we’ve seen them all.

If you've shared personal details with someone who you think could be a scammer, change any relevant passwords and report the scam attempt to Action Fraud , or the police on 101 if you live in Scotland. If you've shared financial details with a scammer, contact your bank immediately.

Suspicious emails can be forwarded to report@phishing.gov.uk, and scam websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre online.

Seen or been affected by a scam? Help us protect others Share scam details

This article was first published on 20 September and updated on 26 October after the Online Safety Bill gained Royal Assent.