Home Office criticised for failing to get a grip on surging fraud cases

The government department with responsibility for tackling fraud has been criticised for its inadequate understanding of, and response to, a growing crimewave.

A report by the National Audit Office (NAO) has concluded that the Home Office does not know the current cost of fraud to the UK, with its most recent estimate dating from the year 2015-16.

In the intervening years, fraud has soared and now accounts for 41% of all crimes against individuals, compared with 30% in the year ending March 2017.

Most damningly, the NAO found that, while the number of frauds and attempted frauds has risen by 12% to reach 3.8m, the number of offences resulting in a charge or summons has fallen by a quarter in the same period.

Who fights fraud and what's going wrong?

The Home Office, headed by home secretary Suella Braverman, oversees matters of law, order, national security and immigration.

In combatting fraud it is expected to work alongside the police, National Crime Agency, other government departments and representatives from the banking, telecoms and technology industries.

However, the NAO found some of these relationships are not functioning well, with the Home Office having only 'limited influence' over many of the relevant organisations and an element of 'tension' existing between the department and private industries.

The police were also singled out for criticism, with the NAO finding that fewer than 1% of police personnel were involved in investigating fraud in the year to March 2020 - extraordinary in light of the finding that fraud is the most common crime against individuals.

The Home Office's forthcoming Fraud Strategy is seen by the watchdog as an opportunity to turn things around. The NAO's Gareth Davies says: 'For [the strategy] to succeed, the Home Office must be vigorous in leading a cross-government response that is informed by a thorough understanding of what works in combatting fraud.'

Why you should report fraud attempts

As disheartening as these findings are for victims of fraud and scams, it's still important to report instances to the police - even if, sadly, it's unlikely to result in a prosecution.



That's because such reports give an idea of the vast scale of fraud, strengthening calls for improvement and change by Which? and other organisations.

Reports also alert law enforcement and other agencies to emerging trends in the fraud world, allowing them to publish advice on how to protect yourself.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, incidents should be reported to Action Fraud , a service run by City of London Police. This can be done by filling in its web form or by calling 0300 123 2040.

'UK in the grip of a fraud epidemic'

Which? has called on the government not to delay the Online Safety Bill, which would tighten the rules around paid-for financial services advertising online.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, says: 'The UK is in the grip of a fraud epidemic. Billions of pounds are lost to this crime every year and it takes a devastating financial and emotional toll on the lives of victims.

'The lack of an effective joined-up approach between the government, banks, tech firms and telecoms companies is holding back efforts to prevent fraud.

'Improvements to the way businesses share vital data on scams should be a priority in the government’s forthcoming fraud strategy.

'The government must take a crucial step in the fight against fraud by ensuring the Online Safety Bill is not delayed any further.

'If this opportunity is missed, we will likely be waiting years for alternative action to tackle the scourge of online fraud infiltrating search engines and social media platforms.'