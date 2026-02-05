Scammers use AI voice cloning to make fraudulent payments

National Trading Standards (NTS) has identified a worrying new scam where a cold call leads to unauthorised direct debits.

According to NTS, this new and advanced phone scam uses artificial intelligence (AI) to clone voices. It also appears to be targeting older people, using the ruse of a 'lifestyle survey' cold call.

Read on to find out more about this AI voice-cloning scam and how you can protect yourself from these scams.

AI voice-cloning survey scam

This scam starts with an unexpected call from a fraudster who asks if you'd like to participate in a non-existent 'lifestyle survey' – designed to gather your personal, health and financial details.

While you answer the questions, this information is used to create AI-generated voice clones. These are then used to set up direct debits, such as payments to banks and other financial providers, without your knowledge.

Louise Baxter, head of the NTS scams team, said:

'What we’re seeing is a deeply disturbing combination of old and new: traditional phone scams supported by disturbing new techniques.

'Criminals are using AI not just to deceive victims, but to trick legitimate systems into processing fraudulent payments.

'This is no longer just a nuisance – it’s a coordinated, sophisticated operation targeting some of the most situationally vulnerable consumers in society.

'We urge everyone to speak to friends and relatives about scam calls, check bank statements regularly and report anything suspicious.'

What is AI voice cloning?

Voice cloning is when AI technology is used to create a replica of your voice.

The tools used to do this accurately mimic voice tone and accent, and the tech is getting better and more convincing.

Fraudsters have been using these tools to create deepfake celebrity videos and to carry out more targeted scams, such as impersonating a loved one and requesting money for help.

Find out more: how to spot an AI scam.

How to spot and avoid scam calls

Any unexpected call should be treated with caution.

If the caller asks you to provide sensitive information or make a payment, you should always verify whether the call is genuine. You can do this by ending the call and using a different phone, or waiting at least 15 minutes to use the same phone, to contact the organisation they claim to be from. Use a number from the organisation's website or from a recent official letter.

Here are some more ways you can protect yourself from phone scammers:

Never disclose your financial information over the phone. Register with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) . This will stop legitimate companies from making unsolicited sales and marketing calls to your phone number. So when you do receive a call, you'll know a scammer is on the other end. Install a call blocker for nuisance calls . Call 159 if you receive a call claiming to be from your bank. When you call, you'll be put through to your bank's genuine customer service line. You can see a full list of the members, including any new companies that become members on the scheme's website . Enter numbers into the call checking website Who Called Me to see if anyone else has been targeted by the same number.

If you lose any money to a scam, call your bank immediately using the number on the back of your bank card and report it to Report Fraud (formerly known as Action Fraud) or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland.