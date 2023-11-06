How much should you really spend on a soundbar?

High-end soundbars can cost £1,000 or more, while bargain-basement models can be picked up for less than £50. But spend too little and the soundbar could sound worse than your TV’s existing speakers. Our expert lab tests show what the sweet spot is to get the ideal soundbar for your needs.

Soundbars are aimed at two very different crowds. Most people simply buy a soundbar as they’re unimpressed by their TV’s sound on its own. But soundbars also cater to home entertainment enthusiasts, looking to upgrade from stereo TV sound to a more cinema-like experience. While this is great for audiophiles, for everyone else it means there's a risk of overspending on features you simply don't need.

Whatever you’re after this Black Friday and beyond, we reveal what you should look to spend below.

Best soundbars – head straight to the very best models on the market, as revealed by our professional lab tests.

Don't overspend on a soundbar

How much you should spend on a soundbar depends on what you want it to do.

If you’ve bought a TV and are simply unimpressed with its audio or you can’t hear all the dialogue clearly, then a good soundbar priced around £250-£500 is what you’re after.

However, if you want a more movie-like surround sound experience with rumbling bass, sound coming from many directions and very powerful volume, you’ll want a soundbar typically priced £500-£1,200, depending on how sophisticated a surround sound setup you’re after.

Our experts have selected three soundbars each for these two different uses, so you can decide on the best model for you.

While they're also decent-scoring models, they have unique pros and cons. Click through to our reviews to find out more.

Tech tips you can trust – get our free Tech newsletter for advice, news, deals and stuff the manuals don’t tell you

Soundbars under £500

Denon DHT-S217

Soundbars from well-known brands like Samsung and LG typically start around the £250 mark, with the big TV brands competing against audio heavyweights like Denon and Bose.

This Denon model is an all-in-one soundbar, which means it contains all the speakers in a single chassis (many big-name soundbars come with a separate cabinet-styled subwoofer for extra bass).

This could make it a great discreet addition to your TV, without making your living room look cluttered.

But is this a good price to pay, or is it wise to spend a little more? Our experts give the definitive verdict in our Denon DHT-S217 review.

LG S60Q

This model from TV titan LG has a separate subwoofer as well as the main soundbar, which suggests you should expert more substantial bass than from the cheapest soundbars – our experts find out if this is the case.

Like the Denon, it’s a 2.1 soundbar, which means it has stereo sound similar to most TVs, plus a subwoofer for additional depth from the bass (in the case of the LG, this subwoofer is housed in a separate unit).

Alongside the usual remote control, LG vaunts the features of its Sound Bar app for your Android or Apple device.

Are TV or audio brands the best choice for soundbars, and does this hit the bullseye on value for money? Find out in our LG S60Q review.

Denon DHT-S517

This upgraded offering over Denon’s DHT-S217 model adds more bells and whistles that should make the difference clear as day to your TV’s sound on its own.

This is a 3.1.2 soundbar, meaning it has not just stereo sound but also a centre channel for sounds coming from directly in front of you (such as dialogue), a separate subwoofer for bass and also two up-firing speakers, which help to make the most of Dolby Atmos surround-sound when you're watching films.

As always with soundbars, check your TV has the right connections, especially if it’s an older model. This one uses fairly modern connections, via a digital optical cable or HDMI eARC connector.

Could this soundbar be the perfect fit for you? We reveal all in our Denon DHT-S517 review.

High-end soundbars over £500

JBL Bar 500

Generally, the more speakers included, the more expensive the soundbar.

This JBL soundbar has a classic 5.1 surround sound setup, with five speakers all dotted along the main soundbar, along with a separate subwoofer for bass.

Audio specialist brand JBL also offers a PureVoice feature that aims to make speech very clear to follow, while still sounding natural.

Find out how will it performs in our full JBL Bar 500 review.

Samsung HW-Q930C

Samsung has a long history of eye-catching high-end soundbars, every year seemingly adding more and more speakers in the hope of providing an even more authentic surround-sound experience.

This is a 9.1.4 soundbar, with not only seven speakers along the soundbar, but also two separate rear speakers for more enveloping audio.

There’s also a separate subwoofer for bass and four up-firing speakers (including one on each of the rear speakers) for a sense of height in cinematic Dolby Atmos audio movies.

Our discerning testers put it through its paces in our comprehensive Samsung HW-Q930C review.

There is also a similar 5.1.2 model without the rear speakers to consider – see our Samsung HW-Q800C review.

Samsung HW-Q990C

Samsung's high-end HW-Q990C sports an extensive 11.1.4 setup, which means you get two more speakers than the HW-Q930C.

If you pair it with certain Samsung TVs (Samsung 2022/23 TV ranges, BU8000 model and above), it will add the TV’s existing speakers into the mix, meaning you get audio from no less than 22 speakers .

But given the huge price, is the difference worth the money? Find out in our Samsung HW-Q990C review.

Looking to browse more models to find the dream model for you? See all of our more than 120 soundbar reviews.