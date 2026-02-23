How to add value to your home – advice from the experts

Getting work done in your home can be a lot of upheaval, but there’s work you can do beforehand to get exactly what you want.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we speak to homeowners to find out how they want to improve their home, as well as trusted traders who share their advice to help you get it right first time.

Significant renovations might seem like the only way to add value, but smaller cosmetic changes can improve the way that buyers view your home.

This episode is read by Kat Cereda and is based on an article originally published in the February 2026 issue of Which? magazine.

